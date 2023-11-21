Summary Google could be adding AI to its Chrome browser, with a new AI settings section in development.

The AI settings will include an automated tab organization tool and an autofill helper.

The tab organization feature is likely powered by a machine learning algorithm, as it is part of the AI settings.

Google is in the process of adding AI to all of its services’ nooks and crannies, and it doesn’t look like upcoming Chrome releases will be spared, either. The company was spotted working on a new AI settings section, which will be in charge of Chrome’s automated tab organization tool and a new autofill helper.

The new settings pane is currently still under development. It doesn’t seem to be accessible without jumping through some hoops or hidden developer flags. As Chrome expert @Leopeva64 reports on X (formerly Twitter), this new AI setting section is officially called Advanced, but its URL seems to make clear that its settings are related to AI, sitting at chrome://settings/ai.

Based on the expert’s video, it’s clear that the section is far from finished in its current state, though. There is a single toggle that reads “Show additional settings,” which reveals another “Autofill helper” toggle when turned on. Turning this on also currently requires a browser restart, and it’s not entirely clear what the autofill helper feature does. Leopeva64 reports that it was originally known as “Compose.” That name suggests a far more advanced tool than just an autofill helper, but this is what we’re at right now.

Leopeva64 additionally claims that the previously spotted tab organization feature will also be part of this setting pane. This feature was previously spotted under development as a part of the Search tab chevron interface. After you open a certain number of tabs, an “organize tabs” button is supposed to show up automatically in the section, making it possible to automatically sort your tabs for you. It was previously unclear if the feature is AI-powered or not, but if it is truly part of the AI settings, it’s all but certain that it’s powered by some sort of machine learning algorithm.

These are far from the only features in the AI department that Google is working on across different products. The company’s most prominent AI tool is likely Google Bard, its ChatGPT competitor, which is capable of working with any input you can think of. The company also has a range of AI photo tools, including Magic Eraser and Magic Editor on Google Photos. These allow you to intelligently erase and fill areas of photos and to fully change the composition.