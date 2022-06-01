It's officially Pride Month, and if you're looking to decorate your gadgets with various wallpapers, Google has you covered. We've already seen the company roll out some backgrounds on ChromeOS, perfect for decking out your workspace through June and beyond. If that's not enough for you, Google has returned with new themes for both the Chrome browser and Chromebooks, all made by LGBTQ+ artists and reflecting their own lives and experiences.

Most of the themes are available globally starting today through the Chrome Web Store, customizing your New Tab page, tab colors, and more with all sorts of artwork. Artists Tallulah Fontaine, Sofie Birkin, Ohni Lisle, Derek Abella, and Carlos Aponte contributed to this year's lineup for Pride Month, creating eleven options in total. A couple of the themes, including art from Fontaine and Lisle, will be officially available later this month.

All five artists offered explanations about where their art came from, drawing from personal histories, Greek mythology, and beyond. Aponte, for example, described their pieces as autobiographical, explaining that one particular image was about "a person who survived the hardships of life and still kept his spiritual integrity.” Birkin's Greek-inspired artwork, pulls from the story of Britomartis and Artemis: "They’re two of the more unambiguously queer characters in Greek mythology.”

Google's blog post announcing today's themes has short discussions with all five artists, and it's worth reading through in its entirety to get the perspective of each creator. If you'd rather stick with a wallpaper, the company's Pride Month backdrops for this year are also available on ChromeOS right now, under the category "LGBTQ Artists."

