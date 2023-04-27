Most users of Google’s Chrome browser may be unaware of the significant visual update looming on the horizon, but it is something of an open secret for anyone following Chrome Canary’s near-constant changes. The latest tweak to the new design takes dynamic theming to the next level, with a minor change to the overflow menus.

On Android, the system creates a dynamic theming palette from your active wallpaper, automatically creating a scheme that's optimized for contrast and easily legible text on both dark and light themes without relying on boring old black text on white background. The company is bringing a similar method to Chrome for desktop, where the palette is based on your Google Chrome browser theme rather than your wallpaper. As a first step, reputable feature researcher @Leopeva64 noted on Twitter that some text and icon colors in overflow menus are now matching the theme. When we tested this ourselves, this only seems to be active when you use dark theme right now.

This change is visible in Chrome Canary v114 and is controlled by our favorite Chrome flag this month — the one responsible for enabling all the changes baked into the 2023 refresh:

chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023

Dynamic theming for menu items may seem like a very subtle, almost unnoticeable change on Chrome, but it is a step in the right direction. If Google wants to bring its signature Material Design 3 language to Chrome, it also needs to add dynamic theming. Chrome already has the Material Design address bar and rounded buttons replacing the plain old rectangular ones, so a themed UI is the missing cherry on the cake. With limitations how deeply Chrome for desktop can hook into the system, basing the design on the browser rather than your wallpaper here makes sense. Until then, Chrome v113 beta has plenty of features to keep you busy.