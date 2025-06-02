Summary Chrome for Android will soon allow users to archive tabs by dragging and dropping them.

Users can test this feature in the latest Chrome Canary build.

This new feature is set to be included in Chrome 139, which will release on July 30, 2025.

There are a lot of choices when it comes to browsers. But if you're someone that's reliant on Google products, there's a pretty good chance you're using Chrome on mobile and desktop because of the added convenience of keeping things in sync.