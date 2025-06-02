Summary
- Chrome for Android will soon allow users to archive tabs by dragging and dropping them.
- Users can test this feature in the latest Chrome Canary build.
- This new feature is set to be included in Chrome 139, which will release on July 30, 2025.
There are a lot of choices when it comes to browsers. But if you're someone that's reliant on Google products, there's a pretty good chance you're using Chrome on mobile and desktop because of the added convenience of keeping things in sync.
