Key Takeaways Google Chrome is getting a new feature that will sync tab groups between Android and desktop devices.

The feature will be rolling out starting today and will offer a more seamless browsing experience.

Google will also begin experimenting with page suggestions based on open tabs across devices.

There are many reasons why Google Chrome is one of the best browsers on Android. But to keep things simple here, the brand manages to keep things fresh with new updates that deliver better security and enhanced features. Also, it doesn't hurt that integration with other Google products is also quite good, making it a no-brainer if you're using any Android smartphones or tablets.

With that said, Google has now announced a few updates that will be arriving to Chrome for mobile and desktop users. And while there are a number of new improvements coming, perhaps the most important out of the trio is going to be that Google Chrome is now going to have the ability to sync your tab groups between Android and your desktop devices.

Carry on with a more seamless experience

Source: Google

As you can imagine, this is going to be a big deal, but don't get too excited, as the feature is going to be slowly rolling out to Android and desktop users. Google has not shared a concrete timeline for this roll out but just keep an eye out to see if it has landed on your devices. As far as the details of this feature, users will now be able to save and sync tab groups so that "they are automatically available across all your devices."

For the most part, this is going to be huge, creating a seamless experience between mobile and PC devices going forward. As you can imagine, there are many different ways that this new feature can be implemented, which is perfect if you're looking to take your browsing activities from mobile to the big screen without any interruptions.

Source: Google

In addition to the new sync feature between Android and desktop devices, the tab groups feature, which launched for Android quite a while back, is now coming to iOS devices. And yes, the timing is convenient considering the recent launch of Apple's latest iPhone 16 series phones so plenty of new iPhones owners will get to try out this feature.

Source: Google

Furthermore, Google is going to be "experimenting with suggesting pages to revisit based on tabs you opened up on your other devices." While this does sound interesting, it can easily be a hit or miss. But it does have some promise, allowing users to revisit content without having to save it directly to any one device. Again, this is going to be experimental, and you should see it pop up in the coming weeks.

If you're on Android, you can check out the changes mentioned above as they roll out. And if you're on another platform and don't use Chrome, now's going to be a great time to check it out and to see why it's ranked as one of the best browsers for a variety of different platforms.