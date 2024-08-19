Summary Google Chrome is notorious for poor system resource management, lacking a sleek lightweight version for low-end Android devices.

The tab declutter feature helps with inactive tabs on mobile, and may soon be available for desktop users as a new tab grouping option.

The timeline for the desktop version release is unclear, but Google is working on possibly integrating the feature with existing resource management tools.

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers for Android, but it has gained notoriety for being rather callous and inefficient with system resource management. Since Google hasn't built a lightweight Go version of the app, even low-end tablets and budget Android smartphones are forced to run the same app. Thankfully, Google has been working on tab management options, and now, there's a possibility some of it might soon help desktop version users too.

Chrome for Android shares a few features like tab grouping with its desktop counterpart, but lacks several important bits like extension support too. In the last few months we have been tracking the development of a new feature called Android Tab Declutter. First spotted in March this year on Chrome 125, veteran browser researcher @Leopeva64 subsequently spoke about the feature on X (previously called Twitter) late in June. It should've come into the stable version by now, but it is still a flag in the latest Chrome stable build for the OS, version 127.

chrome://flags/#android-tab-declutter

On mobile, this feature moves all the inactive tabs to a dedicated section of the tab switcher UI so they aren't in the way when you're jumping between active tabs. Now, Leopeva says Chrome devs could bring the tab decluttering feature to desktop.

Close

Inactive tabs section on Chrome for Android

One more resource management feature for Chrome on desktop

The feature researcher says Google could move decluttered tabs to a new section within the tab search menu for desktop because tab grouping is already a defined behavior and we believe it's also because the tab search menu is the closest thing to a tab switcher on the desktop client. However, it's worth noting the feature might tie in to resource management tools designed for Chrome on desktop — Memory saver and Energy saver.

When this might become a reality is anyone's best guess, though. Google has been working on the implementation for a few months now, and development might take a little longer.