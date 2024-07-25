Summary Keep safe online with new and redesigned Google Chrome alerts for risky downloads.

Enhanced Protection in Chrome helps detect new types of malware, even those hidden in password-protected compressed archives.

Google recommends switching on Enhanced Protection for safer browsing.

The internet landscape today is rife with threats and the onus of protecting us online lies with the apps, browsers, and tools we use. Although nothing beats aware, cautious, and safe browsing practices from the get-go, timely warnings can prevent disasters in the making. Chrome is one of the world’s most widely used browsers across operating systems, and risky download warnings have been a staple for many years now. However, Google just announced several updates changing how alerts for such risky clicks work.

Google Chrome was recently spotted developing a full-screen red alert which would captivate your attention when you attempt a dangerous download. However, that wasn’t announced in this batch of updates. Instead, Google is offering a new and easy way to gain additional insight into Google Safe Browsing’s severity analysis of the risk. The download manager delivers that using a two-stage alert — one with “suspicious download blocked” in normal color text, and a more severe “Dangerous download blocked” in red text. Icons for these alerts differ as well.

Source: Google

Two kinds of suspicious download alerts

Overall, the new downloadUI that pops up has been redesigned as well. It now has more space and Google uses it for a one-liner explaining the reason Safe Browsing AI analysis found the file unsafe. This protection goes a step further if you’ve switched on Enhanced Protection for Safe Browsing in Chrome. It helps find and dodge dangerous files hosted on new websites and new kinds of malware Safe Browsing AI hasn’t encountered before. Chrome now automatically performs deep scans on risky downloads instead of prompting the user every time, so long as Enhanced Protection is switched on.

Keeping you safer on the web

Source: Google

A prompt for the password of a suspicious ZIP archive

Opting in to Enhanced Protection might be a wise move, because it also flags cookie-stealing malware often concealed in compressed/zipped archives protected by passwords. If you have the feature enabled, Chrome prompts for the password and scans the archive contents on Google servers, keeping your machine safe. It's worth noting that you’ll still see the prompt with Enhanced Protection switched off, but archive content metadata is canned on your device instead.

The common objective of the various bits and bobs Google has changed in the download experience is to keep you safe online. These new alerts for suspicious downloads should save you from tame-looking downloads and other phishing attempts. While browsing the web, enabling additional protection might never be a bad idea, but you might need to consent to sending Google some of your data to keep these browser features updated.

Google doesn’t say if the changes are exclusive to the desktop browsing experience, but we suppose these protections could expand to Chrome for Android sooner than later.