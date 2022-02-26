Keeping track of all your login credentials can feel like a chore, and if you're not ready yet for a full-blown password manager app like Lastpass or Bitwarden, then Google Chrome's built-in solution works in a pinch. It's not the prettiest or the most feature-rich, but it provides you with a way to quickly store passwords securely within your browser (and it's getting a lot more attention lately). Now it looks like the company is preparing to soon add an all-new feature — the ability to "send" passwords.

Spotted by Leopeva64 on Twitter (via 9to5Google), Chromium developers have been coding up a "send password" button within the overflow menu next to each password. While it's not working right now, once the feature is live, it will presumably allow you to share passwords with other people easily within the security of your browser.

Why would you want to share passwords with others? There are many reasons, especially within the context of a team — social media accounts or access to services on teams are typically shared between multiple people, and chances are if you want to keep a secure password for those accounts, you're going to need some way to coordinate sharing it. Chrome's password manager already allows for copying passwords stored in the browser, so this would take things a step further.

It'll likely be some time before you can actually try this out in your browser. Even if you're okay playing around with unstable software, it's not even working yet, although we may see some progress across future in-development builds. We'll keep you updated as we learn exactly how this is all going to work.

