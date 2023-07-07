Google Chrome can save your address and credit card numbers to autofill online forms for speedier checkout. Your address and credit card information is kept safe, and Google Chrome syncs the data across all devices signed in with that Google account, including your Android phone, tablet, and all our favorite Chromebooks.

Google Chrome usually prompts you to save a new payment method or address when it's entered for the first time. Still, we walk you through how to manually save your shipping address, billing address, credit card, or debit card on Chrome for desktop, Android, and iOS. To keep your information safe, we recommend keeping Chrome updated to the latest version.

How to save your address in Google Chrome

This section walks you through adding a new credit card number and address to the Google Chrome browser app for Android, iPhone, and the desktop browser. Both apps are identical, so you can follow the same steps regardless of your device.

Once you're done, Google Chrome's autofill feature suggests your saved address when you encounter an address form. If you saved multiple addresses, you can choose which one you want to use.

How to save your address in Google Chrome for mobile

Open the Google Chrome app. Tap the ⋮ button in the upper-right corner of your screen. 2 Images Close Tap Settings from the drop-down menu. Tap Address and more under the Basics heading. 2 Images Close Toggle the Save and fill addresses switch. Tap Add address. Enter your address and tap Done. 2 Images Close

How to save your address in Google Chrome for desktop

Open Google Chrome on your desktop. Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click the small icon in the taskbar, not the larger profile picture below. Click the Address and more button (map icon) underneath your profile picture. Toggle the Save and fill addresses switch. Click Add address. Enter your address and click Done.

How to save your credit card number in Google Chrome

Saving your credit card number in Google Chrome is similar to saving an address, but there's some additional information you'll need to know before you let Chrome autofill a saved credit card.

Firstly, if you're using Google Pay or Google Wallet, save your credit card in Google Pay/Google Wallet, not Google Chrome. We have a handy guide to walk you through adding and removing a credit card from Google Pay/Google Wallet.

Secondly, while you can include your CVV number alongside your card number and expiration date in the autofill form, Google Chrome prompts you to enter it regardless when submitting a payment method. This security step cannot be skipped, so keep your card around in case you forget that number.

How to save your credit card in Google Chrome for mobile

Open the Google Chrome app. Tap the vertical ellipses ⋮ button in the upper-right corner of your screen. 2 Images Close Tap Settings from the drop-down menu. Tap Payment methods under the Basics heading. 2 Images Close Toggle the Save and fill payment methods switch. Tap Add card. Enter your card details and tap Done. Close

How to save your credit card in Google Chrome for desktop

Open Google Chrome on your desktop. Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click the small icon in the taskbar, not the larger profile picture below. Click the Payment methods button (wallet icon) underneath your profile picture. Toggle the Save and fill payment methods switch. Click Add card. Enter your card details and click Done.

How to remove your address and credit card numbers from Google Chrome

If your card expires or you move, remove your saved credit card information and address from Chrome. To do this, follow the appropriate steps above and find the saved payment method or address. Select the item, and select the Delete button.

Save your personal information securely in Google Chrome

Alongside your credit card and address, Google Chrome can store saved passwords, a feature you'll undoubtedly have encountered when using Google Chrome. However, if you're uneasy about keeping personal information in Google Chrome, try one of the most secure password managers instead.