Google Chrome already has the ability to detect when your passwords have been compromised through the Safety Check feature. It does that by scanning your saved passwords and alerting you if any of them is exposed to a data breach. Safety Check offers a whole array of recommendations to keep you safe online on top of that. Now, Google is expanding the feature's capabilities to make it easier to revoke permissions granted to websites you've previously visited.

Safety Check already offers reminders about security-related incidents and recommendations, so you won't miss out on important updates and can stay safe from online threats. With the latest update, Chrome will remind you of the permissions you've previously shared with websites and allow you to revoke them in a single location.

To be clear, Chrome already lets you revoke site permissions through the Privacy and security section in the browser's settings menu. The expanded capability means a banner message will be displayed at the top of that section, right below the password checkup button. It will give you a quick overview of which websites have been bombarding you with tons of notifications lately, for example. You can review those sites by clicking the Review button next to the alert.

The update also makes Safety Check more proactive by sending more personalized recommendations your way. Most websites are starting to behave more like mobile apps these days, pushing notifications in every major browser, assuming you've given them permission. While we end up regretting having granted them such permissions, one of the best web browsers now lets you turn off those pesky prompts altogether with just a few clicks.

Another important expansion of the browser's safety features is the rollout of a feature that allows you to lock your currently open incognito tabs behind biometric authentication without having to enable a flag. The feature was first spotted as an option hidden behind a flag in September, and is now rolling out on all Android phones with Chrome installed.