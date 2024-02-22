Summary Google rolls out Help me write, an AI-powered writing tool in Chrome 122, launching in the US this week.

The tool helps refine or start writing content and understands website context, further improving its suggestions.

The tool can be turned on in Chrome settings, alongside AI tab organization and theme creation.

Google announced a whole slew of AI features for Chrome last month, including automatic tab organization and AI wallpaper generation. While those two features are already live, Google also announced Help me write, an AI-assisted writing tool, which was slated to come later. This time has now arrived, with the company officially rolling out Help me write in the US.

As the company previously stated, Help me write is rolling out as part of the Chrome 122 launch, which is starting to arrive on more desktops and phones this week. It’s available in the US in English, and it’s powered by Gemini, Google’s generative AI model.

As the name implies, the tool is meant to help you start writing or tweak and refine something you’ve already written. Google offers examples like listing a piece of furniture for sale, reviewing a restaurant, or asking support a warranty-related question. Doing this, Help me write understands the context of the website you’re looking at.

Google offers an example: “If you’re writing a review for a pair of running shoes, Chrome will pull out key features from the product page that support your recommendation so it’s more valuable to potential shoppers.” We can only hope that this won’t play into the hands of spammers and scammers who could use this to create more fake reviews than there already are out there.

The feature can be turned on in Chrome’s settings in the Experimental AI section, where you can already find the aforementioned tab organizer and the AI theme creation tool. Once you’ve turned experimental AI features on, you may have to relaunch the browser for them to start working.

Help me write is only available on the desktop version on Chrome for now. On Android, you may be able to use Gboard’s AI-powered Proofreading tool, which similarly lets you improve your writing. It likely isn’t able to glean context from the website you’re looking at, so it may not work as well as Help me write does in these examples. That said, it still remains to be seen how well Help me write works in the first place outside of the examples provided by Google.