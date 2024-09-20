Key Takeaways Chrome constantly enhances the browsing experience through features and performance improvements.

Chrome offers accessibility features like Live Caption for creating captions for audio/video files.

The Live Caption feature in Chrome will soon allow resizable windows for a better user experience.

Google Chrome is one of the best web browsers that you can download and use in 2024. Of course, it manages to stay on top by constantly improving the browsing experience. This could be through a number of different ways, like offering performance enhancements, or just adding new features. With that said, security is also an important part of the experience as well, with the brand frequently delivering new ways to keep your data secure.

As you can imagine, accessibility features are also quite important as well, with Chrome offering a variety of settings that can make the experience more pleasant, like quick highlights, image descriptions, and many more that are available from the Chrome Web Store. But perhaps one of the biggest accessibility features is going to come from Live Caption, providing users with the ability to create captions for any audio or video files that are played with the browser.

This feature is apparently receiving a small improvement, with the caption window becoming resizable sometime in the near future. The information comes from Leopeva64 from X (formerly Twitter), sharing a post of the code that can be currently found in the Chromium Review website.

This is going to be a pretty big deal when it arrives, as the current window doesn't really offer many options. Currently, users can open and close the window, and that's pretty much it. You can see an example of how this looks from the embedded tweet from Leopeva64. While it isn't a huge issue, it'll be nice to have the option to change the size of the window.

With that said, it looks like the resizable area will be predetermined, which means you won't be able to expand it infinitely. As of now, it's unclear when this update will arrive, but be on the lookout. And if you haven't given Chrome a try, we definitely recommend it, as it can be found on both PC and mobile.