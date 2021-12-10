Google Chrome is probably the browser everyone is using. When it launched back in 2008, it was lauded as a super-small, resource-saving program that wasn't even feature-complete, but that has long changed. After its long and winding march to market domination, the browser received more features, grew in size, and is now known as an absolute resource hog and data collection engine.

But the development never stands still. The Chrome developers keep adding new features to the browser, with equally as many aimed at improving functionality as there are focused on enhancing speed, resource management, and stability.

This hub serves as an overview of what the Chrome developers are up to, and what's new in every version, with a focus on what regular users can expect — don't expect a technical deep dive into development. We'll regularly update it when we cover new Chrome versions and new features, so be sure to bookmark this page or keep coming back to it whenever you want to learn more about what's new in Chrome.

