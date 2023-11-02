Chrome 120 Beta Chrome 120 was released in beta on November 1, 2023, and is packed with changes big and small. It's the first release to be serious about killing third-party cookies for good. It also adds some design enhancements on Android, like improvements to the transparent navigation bar and a revamped new tab page experiment. What’s new in Chrome 120: The end of third-party cookies is nigh Chrome 120 is ending support for Android Nougat Android Nougat was released in 2016 and isn't used on many phones anymore — on top of becoming increasingly insecure. That's like why Google decided to draw the line and cut Chrome updates to the outdated Android version. Chrome 119 is the last version to work on it, with Chrome 120 and newer only available on more recent Android releases. Google Chrome is ending support for Android Nougat Chrome 120 gets an optional bottom bar on iOS Google is making Chrome behave more like Safari on iOS, if that's your preferred way to browse. With Chrome 120, you can optionally move the address bar from the top to the bottom where it sits right on top of the navigation buttons and the rest of the interface. For a long time, Google experimented with bringing a similar design to Chrome for Android, but the company scrapped the tests and stripped the remaining bits out of the Android version in 2020. Chrome finally gets its long-awaited bottom bar … on iOS Chrome 120 will let you save individual YouTube frames There are many reasons why you might have to save a YouTube frame, be it for school research or as a wallpaper. Chrome has supported copying frames for a while now, but Chrome 120 might make this process more streamlined with an option to save rather than just copy a frame. This makes saving a frame a one-click operation rather than a multi-step process. Google Chrome will let you save YouTube video frames Chrome 120 tests letting you pin Side Panels to the toolbar Google is building out the utility of its sidebar, which is filled with different options like search, bookmarks, a reading mode, and more. With Chrome 120, Google is experimenting with the option to pin different sidebars to the top right of the toolbar. This gives you easy access to often used sidebars without having to fiddle with the sidebar selector itself. Chrome Canary now lets you pin Side Panels next to the omnibox Chrome 120 for Android makes the transparent navigation bar ready for prime time Google introduced a transparent navigation bar option for Chrome on Android a few versions ago, but the behavior was rather buggy with interface issues like cut off top bars on some websites. Chrome 120 is fixing almost all the remaining gripes with this experimental feature, making it possible to enjoy browsing the way just a little more. Chrome 120 makes its transparent navigation bar ready for prime time Chrome 120 experiments with new automatic tab organization feature Chrome has made dealing with lots of tabs significantly easier with tab groups, but you still have to manually organize your tab groups to really make the most of the feature. Chrome 120 improves on existing experiments that are meant to take this burden off your shoulders. A new Organize Tabs button should make it possibel to reoder thematically relevant tabs. It looks like the feature is still in an early stage and might take some time to fully launch, though. You can now preview Chrome’s new tab organizing feature in Canary Chrome 120 preps big new tab redesign Google is working on a redesigned new tab page in Chrome 120. The company is currently experimenting with a few different looks, but it's clear that the new design is supposed to look more in line with Google's own Material Design 3 guidelines. The search bar could take a more rectangular form, along with a more visually distinct section for your recently visited websites. The Discover feed isn't going anywhere, of course. Google Chrome preps redesigned new tab page on Android

Chrome 119 Chrome 119 went live in stable on October 25, 2023. It was released in beta on October 6, 2023. With this release, Google is moving its schedule forward by a week, which explains the short beta phase for the current version. Despite this, there are a few interesting additions in Chrome 119, which you can read all about below. What’s new in Chrome 119: Saving and syncing tab groups Chrome 119 adds useful upgrades to the address bar While not technically a Chrome 119 feature, a few new address bar options were announced shortly before the stable release of this browser version. According to Google, Chrome will now detect typos in addresses, automatically correcting them to lead you to the website you actually wanted to visit. The new address bar behavior also makes it easier to access your bookmarks with the option to include bookmark folder names in your search. A small visual refinement is also rolling out. Google Chrome's search bar upgrades help you browse the web even faster Chrome 119: Hover link previews on desktop Chrome 119 is experimenting with a new hover preview option for links, but it's still in early stages right now. In the current test implementation, you can hover over a link to see a preview of where it will lead you to, which you will have to exit with an extra click. Google will likely refine the system over time, but once it works properly, it could definitely turn into a time saver. A similar feature exists on Safari for iOS, where you can long-press a link to preview where it will lead you to. Google Chrome for desktop learns a trick from Safari for iOS Chrome 119: Intelligent tab organization As we spend more and more of our lives in our web browsers, Chrome wants to get better at helping us stay organized while we browse the web. In Chrome 119, a new feature could make it possible to help you manage your tabs. There is supposed to be a new interface that makes it easier to reorder, move, and bundle your tabs across different windows, tab groups, and other surfaces. Google wants to intelligently organize your Chrome tabs for you

Chrome 118 Chrome 118 went live in beta on September 14, 2023, and was released in early stable on October 4, 2023. Following the big desktop update with Chrome 117's redesign, this release is concerned with tying up some loose ends and doesn't bring too many features. One of the bigger additions is the native integration of passkeys on macOS. What’s new in Chrome 118: Extending passkey support Chrome 118 upgrades Reading Mode with a Read Aloud feature Chrome 118 brings a new "Read Alond" option to the browser's Reading Mode, significantly upgrading the small and kind of useless reading mode in Chrome that only lives in the sidebar. The button does exactly what you would think it does, and makes it easy to focus on the text you're reading better. Google Chrome's useless Reading Mode to get a useful audio upgrade Chrome 118 turns Material You on for the Read Aloud button Chrome 117 is bringing Material You to the desktop version of the browser, and along the way, some kinks are being ironed out. When you use the Reading Mode in the sidebar with Material You theming, the Read Aloud button stuck out like a sore thumb, only ever being available in blue. With Chrome 118, this is a thing of the past, and the button takes on a color dynamically fitting your browser theme. Google Chrome's Reading mode could soon get a colorful splash of Material You Chrome 118 adds themes for Global Diversity Awareness Month Google Chrome is celebrating the Global Diversity Awareness Month with 20 new themes, showing off art that represents different communities all around the world. Combined with Material You theming, added in Chrome 117, this leads to a fully integrated look that also dunks more Chrome interface elements in your theme's colors. Desktop Chrome picks up new themes for Global Diversity Awareness Month

Chrome 115 Google Chrome 115 came out in beta on May 31, 2023, and went live in stable on July 12, 2023. It has a bigger than usual gap, which is a regular occurence during the summer months when many workers are on vacation. The update adds some choice enhancements, like Google's Reading mode, a more intuitive Memory Saver interface, and automatic upgrades from HTTP to HTTPS whenever possible. What’s new in Chrome 115: Google’s Reading Mode is here Chrome 115 enables the Windows Mica effect Microsoft is modernizing its operating system, and third-party apps like Chrome can also take advantage of some of the new visual tweaks the company made. Among them is the Mica effect for windows, which offers a slightly translucent effect to the app bar, making parts of the background colors shine through. The effect is enabled by default for everyone using Chrome 115. Chrome's tab bar is getting an eye-catching redesign on Windows 11 Chrome 115: Stop Memory Saver for your favorite websites Google Chrome's Memory Saver automatically hibernates sites that you haven't actively used in a while, but this can be annoying when it's a tab you would like to keep active at all times, like WhatsApp Web or Google Messages Web. That's where Chrome 115 comes in with a new option in the address bar that makes it easy to exempt websites from Memory Saver. If you want to do this in earlier versions, you need to head to Memory Saver's settings and manually add the sites in question there. You can soon stop Google Chrome's Memory Saver on your favorite websites Chrome 115 makes Memory Saver more prominent Google wants you to know that it's working hard to reduce Chrome's memory footprint, and its Memory Saver feature is likely the signpost feature in that quest. That's why the company is making it more prominent. Tabs that are hibernated by the feature will become darker and more muted to help you tell them apart from others, and a new Chrome flag allows you to tweak when exactly the Memory Saver is supposed to kick in after not touching a tab. Google Chrome wants you to notice Memory Saver with these features in the works Chrome 115 is rolling out more Privacy Sandbox APIs Google wants to replace third-party cookies with its Privacy Sandbox, which is supposedly a less intrusive way to track users to give them targeted advertisement (the name is certainly misleading). In Chrome 115, the company is rolling out a few more APIs for developers and some controls for users, making it easier to manage which data websites and advertisers are allowed to use. Google inches closer to replacing third party cookies with a fresh set of APIs

Chrome 114 Chrome 114 was released as beta on May 4, 2023, and launched in stable later that same month on May 24. It only adds a few enhancements to the Android version, but you can see a lot of progress being made for the desktop redesign, which is slated to fully launch in September 2023. What’s new in Google Chrome 114: Transparent navigation bar for Android

Chrome 113 Google released Chrome 113 in beta on April 6, 2023 and published it to everyone in stable on May 2, 2023. The version is jam-packed with new features that add quality-of-life improvements, along with laying further groundwork for the big 2023 desktop redesign. Read on below to find out more. What’s new in Google Chrome 113: A new share menu on Android 14

Chrome 112 Google Chrome 112 was released as an early stable on March 29, 2023. It offers a handful of new features and preps some bigger design changes coming to the browser later this year. It also deprecates Chrome apps for good on desktop computers, which has been a long time coming. What’s new in Chrome 112: Google finally killed Chrome apps for good

Chrome 111 Google Chrome 111 was released on March 1, 2023. It adds a few choice enhancements like a more powerful picture-in-picture mode and smoother transitions for web apps. An experiment in it also shows you how many downloads you've currently got active. Check out what's new in Chrome 111 in the article below. What’s new in Google Chrome 111

Chrome 110 Google Chrome 110 reached early stable in February 1, 2023 and rolled out widely on February 7, 2023. It has a tweaked rollout schedule in store. Starting with this version, Chrome will roll out to a small subset of users a week before the full release in order to ensure that no previously undetected bugs have slipped through the cracks. Google Chrome 110: What’s new

Chrome 109 Chrome 109 isn't the biggest release in recent history, but it offers a few choice upgrades. It will make it possible for banks and credit card providers to add a native purchase confirmation dialog to web shops, screen-sharing improvements, and preparations for a world without third-party cookies. The release went into beta on December 1, 2022, and was launched in stable on January 10, 2023. Read more about Chrome 109 below. Everything new in Google Chrome 109

Chrome 108 Chrome 108 is chock-filled with quality-of-life additions. It lays the groundwork for the most promising passwords replacement yet, offers battery and memory savings on desktops, and more. It was released in beta on October 27, 2022, and came to the stable channel on November 29, 2022. What's new in Google Chrome 108

Chrome 107 Chrome 107 is bringing smaller changes to the browser, but they might be helpful for those who find themselves videoconferencing most of the day. This version of Chrome was released on October 25, 2022. It first launched in beta on September 29, 2022. What's new in Chrome 107: Better presentations in video conferences

Chrome 106 Chrome 106 adds a few enhancements, but mostly only prepares the ground for new features to come in later versions. For example, it finally adds an RSS reader to the desktop version of the browser that's been available on mobile for a while, but it's still hidden behind a flag and not fully functional yet. Version 106 launched in beta on September 1, 2022, and went live in stable on September 27, 2022. Google Chrome 106 is here: Everything that's new

Chrome 105 Chrome 105 comes with a few neat enhancements. Developers can make use of a new picture-in-picture API, there are enhanced window controls overlays for web apps on desktop, and it is now possible to natively create custom highlights on desktop computers — neat for developers. Chrome 105 first launched in beta on August 4 and then in stable on August 30. Chrome 105 is live; here's what’s new

Chrome 104 Chrome 104 brings a slew of new features to the table. Among them is the revamped Privacy Sandbox screen in settings, further multi-screen enhancements for desktop, and video-conferencing improvements. It was first released as beta on June 23, 2022, and went live in stable on August 2, 2022. Google Chrome 104 is live, here's what’s new

Chrome 103 Chrome’s incredible release pace doesn’t show any sign of slowing down, and not even a month behind Chrome 102 going stable, we're getting our hands on the new release of Chrome 103. This version adds a few notable improvements, but most of these are solely behind the scenes, focusing on enhancements to page load times and new tools for web developers to work with. It was first released as a beta on May 26 and went live as stable on June 21, 2022. Google Chrome 103 is now available, here’s what’s new

Chrome 102 Chrome 102 is filled with new APIs and features for developers to play with, and that's good—that means we will soon get even better web apps that can compete even more with regular native applications. Chrome 102 initially went live as beta on April 28, 2022, and then went live in the stable channel on May 24, 2022. Google Chrome 102 is out now, here’s everything that’s new

Chrome 101 Chrome 101 doesn't feature too many new user-facing features, probably because Chrome 100 was just much easier to market for Google. We've still found a few bits and pieces in the release. Chrome 101 initially went live in stable on April 26, 2022. Google Chrome 101 is live, here’s what’s new (APK Download)

Chrome 100 Chrome 100 is the biggest release in a long while, with a ton of new features in tow. Google likely tried to time everything to make the first three-digit version of the browser to make a splash, and it shows. The browser entered the beta channel on March 3, 2022, and went stable on March 29, 2022. Chrome's milestone 100 release is here with a new icon in tow (APK Download)

Chrome 99 Chrome 99 went live in stable on March 1, 2022. It doesn't come with too many flashy features, as Google is apparently holding back a lot of things for its first three-digit release, Chrome 100. Google has released Chrome 99; here's what's new (APK Download)

Chrome 98 Chrome 98 launched in stable on February 1, 2022. It brings a few new features like smaller but better looking emoji fonts, improvements for PWAs, and more. What’s new in Chrome 98 (APK Download)

Chrome 97 Chrome 97 launched January 4, 2022. The release brought a few select refinements and improvements, but nothing too earth-shattering. There are some simplifications when you want to delete local data saved by a website, enhanced support for international keyboard layouts (yes, that's a problem to this day), preparations for better HDR support, and some minor PWA advancements. Here are all the interesting things we've found in the release: Google has launched Chrome 97; here’s what’s new (APK Download)

Chrome 96 Chrome 96 was launched on November 16, 2021. In the link below, you can find a high-level overview of all the interesting new changes we found. Google Chrome 96 is out; here's what's new (APK Download)