Reading anything online can be quite challenging, especially considering the sheer number of advertisements, images, links, and other distractions swimming around on webpages. Google Assistant makes things a little easier by reading whatever's on your screen aloud, and a dedicated Android app by the same name. One of our favorite web browsers, Google Chrome, also has Reading mode built-in, and Google is currently working on several enhancements for it, such as direct integration with Workspace tools like Docs.

Reading mode is a simple reader, converting any textual content into a simple, readable document devoid of all the distracting elements. The Android app can read text aloud for you, or offer basic controls like font, text size, line spacing, and color/contrast options which bring the experience on-par with popular e-readers. Chrome has a Reading mode option tucked away in the three-dot overflow menu as well, which you can pin beside the omnibox for frequent access. However, the option only works with a small subset of web content.

Recently, we went snooping through the flags menu on Chrome v127, the latest stable build, and found a bunch of new Chrome flags (chrome://flags/) with shared read-anything labeling. They enable an assortment of capabilities, such as voice switching, in-mode language downloading for text-to-speech, read-aloud support, reading images with an algorithm, and per-tab side panels so you can switch between tabs without losing reading mode content and progress. A full list of flags available to this effect in v127 follows.

#read-anything-read-aloud #read-anything-read-aloud-auto-voice-switching #read-anything-read-aloud-language-pack-downloading #read-anything-with-screen2x #read-anything-with-algorithm #read-anything-images-via-algorithm #read-anything-webui-toolbar #read-anything-local-side-panel

Direct integration with Docs is also in the works

That said, WindowsReport recently enabled two flags in Chrome Canary, specifically tying Reading mode to Google Docs. On the stable version where these flags aren't enabled by default, Reading mode simply doesn't detect any text even if you highlight it using a click-and-drag gesture. This can be useful when you want to multitask or simplify a document with multiple links and images included.

#read-anything-docs-integration #read-anything-docs-load-more-button

Only the first flag is available in stable Chrome for desktop and enabling it loads the document title into the Reading mode sidebar, but switching to Canary unlocks the Load more button flag which loads entire documents and makes them readable. Integration with Docs might not be useful for anyone relying on it as a text editor, but we are excited to see the day when Reading mode can truly read anything.