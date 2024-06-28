Summary Read Aloud may soon get a big upgrade that will allow the feature to work on a non-active tab.

Once active, users will be able to multitask and listen to content while browsing other web pages.

This feature will make an appearance in a future version of Chrome for mobile.

Just because Chrome on Android is already a fairly complete experience, that doesn't mean that the brand isn't actively working on new things to make it better. Most recently, Google rolled out some new features for Chrome on Android, giving users a variety of useful upgrades, like Chrome Action, personalized search suggestions, a revamped address bar for tablets, and more.

With that said, it looks like Chrome on mobile will get a welcome update sometime in the near future that will allow users to take advantage of Read Aloud on a non-active tab. The feature was spotted by the folks at MSPoweruser and while it doesn't seem like a big update, it could really change the mobile experience for a lot of users (via Android Authority).

Small change that could make a big difference

It's important to note that this feature isn't currently available to the public. The news outlet was able to uncover the feature through a flag, which provides some details about how this feature could be used. The current flag "#read-aloud-background-playback flag" has a description that states that it "controls background playback for the Read Aloud feature."

From the description, the way this new change will work is pretty straight forward. Currently, users can access Read Aloud in the mobile version of Chrome, but it will only continue the function if the user remains in the tab. Once the user tries to navigate away from the tab, Read Aloud ceases to work. As you can imagine, this can be a bit frustrating if you're trying to multitask.

This upcoming change will fix this behavior, making Read Aloud a little more powerful and convenient to use. As of now, it's unclear when this new feature will arrive for Chrome on mobile, but let's hope that it comes soon, because this could really be a game changer for some. And if you're someone that doesn't currently use Chrome on mobile, give it a shot.