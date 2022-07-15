Progressive Web Applications (or PWAs) are an ideal middle ground for devs looking to bring their content to as many people as possible; you get the user experience associated with a standalone app, and their functionality can be relatively easy to implement. Although this has made PWAs immensely popular, Chrome for desktop hasn't been providing a ton of information when you go about installing them, potentially deterring users with obtuse messages. Now it looks like Google is finally doing something about that.

An installation prompt usually appears on-screen when a website recommends installing a PWA. The current implementation only shows the website icon, web address, application name, and buttons to install or cancel. Chrome has been spotted testing a new PWA installation prompt with more details, according to Techdows (via 9to5Google).

Chrome's new, verbose PWA installation dialogue.

A hidden feature in the latest Chrome Canary build adds more detail to the installation prompt in the form of a helpful description of the PWA’s functionality. That should help users understand what to expect from the PWA if they do choose to install it, letting them make more informed decisions instead of just clicking through and hoping for the best. Thankfully, a convenient way to uninstall undesired PWAs through Windows settings is already in place if you want to roll back an installation.

Close

Chrome's existing PWA installation dialogue doesn't say much of anything.

So far, this change seems limited to the prompt for installing PWAs, while the apps will likely remain unchanged. Developers will reportedly be able to add a carousel of screenshots in here, though we've yet to see that in action. If you're interested in trying out the new UI for yourself, make sure you're on Chrome Canary 105 and launch the browser with "--enable-features=DesktopPWAsDetailedInstallDialog" as a command line flag.