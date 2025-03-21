Summary Effortless compartmentalization in Chrome profiles keeps personal browsing separate from work.

The browsing profile switcher was recently modified for a tidier appearance in the latest update.

The new design aims to prevent accidental profile switches.

Google Chrome is a wonderful desktop browser, and its popularity extends to Android as well, where it is one of the best browser apps you can install. The effortless compartmentalization of your activity plays a critical role in this success. Chrome profiles keep your personal browsing separate from work and other activities on the web. If you use this feature often, you'll be pleased to notice the browsing profile switcher was just modified for a tidier appearance.

Related Our top 10 tips and tricks for Chrome on Android The best hidden features on the Google Chrome mobile browser

When you set up Chrome, you usually need to supply an email address which remains associated with your browsing. However, if you have a work email, or use a shared computer, you don't want the search history, autocomplete suggestions, and account data sync from the other user IDs. This is where you can click on your profile picture in the upper right corner of Chrome and choose from options listed under Other Chrome Profiles, or create one.

Interestingly, Google revamped the appearance of this menu with the latest update in Chrome version 134.0.6998.118 and subsequent iterations, including .116. We noticed that coming from the older version 134.0.6998.89, the profile switcher drop-down ditches the split two-color backdrop of your profile picture for a large business-card-shape outline. Additionally, the three buttons for Google Password Manager, Wallet, and Location are now gone, replaced by a single Passwords and autofill shortcut included in the first group of menu options underneath.

A definitive change to avoid accidents

Rolling out widely