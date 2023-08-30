Summary Chrome may soon offer a simplified way to share passwords, according to evidence uncovered by browser expert Leopeva64.

The feature is likely to be restricted to sharing passwords with members of your Google Family Group.

This new password sharing capability could make it easier for parents to monitor their children's accounts and simplify the sharing of joint account credentials for families.

Sharing passwords can be tricky, especially when your browser doesn't allow you to quickly hand them out. Chrome lets you store your credentials in Google's password manager, making them accessible regardless of which device you're using. However, if you'd like to share passwords outside your account, you've long been out of luck, short of manually copying and pasting. Recently, evidence has emerged that Google may be working on a way to simplify the password sharing process.

Browser expert Leopeva64 has uncovered signs that Google is working on a new way of sharing passwords among multiple people in Chrome. We had already spotted this proposed feature before, but there's new evidence about a restriction on who you can send passwords to: it is likely that you'll only be able to share login credentials with the people in your Google Family Group when the feature makes its debut.

Based on Leopeva64's video demonstrating this feature, not every password will be shared. Instead, if you go into Password Manager and then to Passwords, you can choose which passwords you want to send to other members. Pick the website you saved a password for, then select Share on the bottom right, and those specific account credentials will be shared with the people in your family group. Leopeva64 was able to show the whole process, but the feature has yet to be fully implemented by Google, so it may only be a system being tested.

If you do not have a family group, the dialog will tell you that — for now — it is only possible to share passwords with a family group. If we do see this feature in the future, it may be with this same restriction, at least at the start. This would make it easier for parents to check their children's accounts and for spouses to share their joint accounts.

Still, it would be nice to see this feature opened up to other ways of sharing — for example, sharing passwords with your work and home email, even if those accounts aren't part of the same family group. After all, password sharing is one of the features that attracts people to some of the best password manager apps outside of Google's ecosystem.