In addition to all of the most recent changes to the world's leading cloud-based OS, the Chrome team has also been cooking up a better way to share updates with and receive feedback from the community. It’s currently gearing up for the launch of the brand new Chrome OS Beta Community, which is a place that's designed specifically for sharing update news with beta users. It will also offer people a much easier way to share feedback directly with the team, making it a win-win for all parties.

If this sounds like your kind of thing, you should tune into the official YouTube Live launch event, scheduled for October 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT. No less than the Chrome OS VP John Solomon himself will be taking part — along with Product and Community Managers — to discuss some of the latest beta features and a whole lot more. The link for the launch event is already up on YouTube, although it’s unlisted for the time being.

You can check out the Beta Community Help Center right now to learn about exactly how you can play your part with beta testing. One of the main ways is by signing up to be a Product Expert. You can also get involved in the community by answering questions posted by other users, or by switching between stable and beta channels in order to experience any changes to Chrome OS in advance.

If you don’t want to sign up as a Product Expert, you can just submit any and all of your feedback about the Chrome OS Beta whenever you want. There’s more information about that here. You would miss out on a fun perk, though, as beta testers who are part of the Product Expert Program get the opportunity to meet virtually with the Chrome OS team to share their insights. As Google puts it, input from beta testers can "help shape the future development" of Chrome OS. There will be plenty in store for the Beta Community in the coming months, so don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of it.

Google Docs gets unholy @ menu where you can insert formatting, pictures... literally almost anything More mind-boggling than @everyone

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email