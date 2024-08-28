Key Takeaways Chrome Canary for desktop now features a new translation UI for Lens, making it easier to translate text in images.

The latest updates to Chrome add a colorful new flair to the Lens experience, improving reverse image searchers and text selection.

The new UI offers a single Translate button in the upper left region, making all foreign text readable instantly.

Although Google has established Chrome as one of the best web browsers on Android, or at least one of the most widely-used options, it never ceases to rest. Every Canary version of the browser features visible changes to how features look and work, and the latest update is no exception. Google developers just enabled the new translation UI for Lens in Chrome for desktop, making it much easier to translate text in images using the UI styled to resemble Circle to Search (CtS) on Android.

The latest updates to Chrome add a colorful new flair to the Lens experience, which makes short work of reverse image searchers, text selection, and translation of foreign languages into one you understand. However, the experience is rather cumbersome. You need to start by activating the Lens overlay using the shortcut in the right-click context menu or the omnibox, and then select the text you wish to translate. Upon selection, another context menu attached to your pointer appears, with options to Copy and Translate.

This method works for webpage text as well as text in images, and if you're reading this on desktop, you can try translating the bits in the hero image for this story. Translations should appear on the right-hand sidebar, under a Google search bar. However, respected Chrome researcher and tipster @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter) found a few changes brewing for the translation workflow. They say the feature is now functional in Chrome Canary, meaning it is in active development, and we could see it in a stable release soon.

How does this translation experience differ?

While the aforementioned method is fine for translating small snippets of a foreign language, larger chunks of text, like entire restaurant menus will have you whipping your phone out and pointing it at the computer screen in no time. The new UI offers a single Translate button in the upper left region of the Lens overlay screen, so you can instantly make all foreign text on the screen readable in a language of your choice. A Google search bar remains on the right-hand side if you need it.

We should see this UI soon, and seeing it working in Canary is certainly a positive sign.