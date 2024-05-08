Summary Google Chrome is working on Lens integration, allowing users to search for images and find more information easily.

The new Lens UI spotted in development in Chrome includes a Circle to Search-like feature, enabling users to search by selecting images.

It has now been revealed that the interface for this Lens tool will have a similar animation to Android's Circle to Search feature.

As the most popular web browser in the world, Google Chrome offers deep integration with various Google apps and services. Most notably, the Chrome browser has added support for Google's image recognition tool, Lens. Google Lens on Chrome allows users to search for an image they see on a webpage and find more information about it, as well as look for similar images on the web. This tool is in for an upgrade, and it appears Android users should immediately be familiar with the new UI.

As we reported earlier, Google is deepening the integration between Lens and Chrome. However, recently spotted development for the upgraded Lens in Chrome promises a more polished look for the web browser and its built-in tools.

According to browser researcher Leopeva64 on X, the new Lens UI in Chrome now shows an animation similar to what Circle to Search users have already seen in Android. Google's Circle to Search feature is an initiative that first landed on Android devices like the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8. It allows users to perform a search for a specific line or object on their screen by drawing a circle around it.

A Circle to Search feature soon to land on Google Chrome

The Circle to Search feature is now making its way to Google Chrome through the Lens UI. This exciting addition will allow Chrome users to search for an image or a topic by simply selecting it with a snipping tool, much like taking a screenshot. Imagine the convenience of finding information about anything you see on the web with just a few clicks.

The recent addition to Google Chrome aligns with the previously spotted browser features. A few weeks ago, Leopeva64 discovered that Google has slightly changed the way Lens works in Chrome, as it blurred the background when taking a screenshot. Additionally, once you go to take a screenshot, a Lens icon will follow the pointer to show that the selected region will be searched.

While the addition of an animation to the Lens UI in Chrome may seem like a small change, it has the potential to significantly enhance the user experience. This could also bridge the gap between Android and other Google platforms, making your browsing experience more seamless. Moreover, the deeper integration of Google Lens into the Chrome browser could potentially revolutionize your search habits, aligning with Google's vision of a more AI-driven search business.