Key Takeaways Chrome is adding AI-powered autofill to improve form completion.

Human reviewers may see data to improve autofill suggestions.

Autofill with AI could streamline field data recognition in forms.

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers on Android, and it ticks all the right boxes for a convenient browser. It features an integrated credentials manager as well, which can store your passwords, suggest secure new ones, and then automatically fill in the saved credentials with minimal effort and proper authentication on the correct website. Now, Google seems to be working on some improvements to credential autofill, using AI.

AI has been pervading all aspects of Google's business, and Chrome is no exception. In recent months, we have seen the company add support for AI-powered theming and deployed AI to help make your browsing history more searchable. Back in June, browser feature researcher @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter) spotted Chromium Gerrit commits discussing AI-powered autofill for forms, along with a prototype for how it would work.

It's easy to see how autofill for credentials and forms is rather similar — protected or not, your data needs to end up in the correct fields for the website to record it correctly. Google currently struggles with slight variations between forms, like those that seek your street address before your door number. Last month, Leopeva spotted a new settings group called Autofill prediction improvements, added to Chrome Canary under Settings → Autofill and passwords. The feature description explained that Chrome can adapt to the form's required format. Although incomplete, the page also mentioned that user data will be processed on-device.

AI infused in everything

In the latest development revealed in a recent Chrome Canary update, the Autofill prediction improvements page has been renamed to Autofill with AI. Google has also updated the feature description to match other AI-powered features scattered across the browser.

Interestingly, a screenshot reveals your credentials and information will be stored on-device, but will be sent to Google along with the form webpage to generate suggestions for filling it in correctly. Human reviewers may also see data to help this feature improve.

Google isn't mincing words about the training wheels on this feature, but getting AI on stage could beat workarounds like storing multiple variations of the same address to fill out different forms, or relying heavily on your browser cache to do the job correctly. Hopefully, there's actual training for recognizing the intent of the form's data fields, and this isn't a slapdash rebrand to brag about more AI features on Chrome.