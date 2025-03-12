Summary Google Chrome lacks native split-screen functionality, but workarounds include extensions, OS-level functionality, and resizing tabs manually.

Google is actively developing a native split-screen feature for Chrome, which will allow users to easily split tabs side-by-side via a right-click option.

The upcoming Chrome split screen may include hover status cards, a dedicated toolbar button, and a central handle for resizing controls.

Google Chrome does not offer native functionality to go split screen and have multiple tabs take up equal space on your monitor, but that doesn't mean you can not go split screen at all.

The three main ways, with varying levels of simplicity, are: using a dedicated split tab extension, manually resizing and placing tabs side-by-side, or by using your OS' built-in split-screen functionality. On my PC, I use Windows' native split-screen functionality, which entails dragging tabs to the extreme left and right of the screen. This causes the tabs to snap into position, offering seamless split-screen functionality. Soon, however, these workarounds won't be needed.

As highlighted by credible Chrome analyst @Leopeva64 on X (Twitter), Google has been working on split screen functionality for Chrome since January at the very least, and over the past two months, the feature seems to be under polishing.

Going split screen, according to the findings, will be as simple as right-clicking a tab and clicking on a new 'Show side-by-side' button, as seen in the embed below. From the looks of it, you'll be able to go split screen with tabs that are adjacent to each other.

Edge had it first

Once triggered, the two split tabs will only occupy the space of one in the tab strip, complete with hover status cards for each. Additionally, similar to Microsoft Edge's implementation, Chrome might also offer a dedicated split screen button in the toolbar with more granular control, in addition to the central handle to resize the two tabs.

The functionality isn't live yet, not even in Chrome Canary, and searching for relevant Chrome Flags didn't surface any results. It is unclear if and when the functionality might land.