Summary Google Chrome has implemented the Material Design 3 omnibox on Android, giving the address bar a taller, rectangular shape with independent card-style backgrounds for each Search suggestion.

With Chrome 117, the HTTPS connection indicator in the address bar has been changed to a new icon showing two sliders, although this change doesn't affect functionality.

Chrome 117 also brings changes to the desktop UI, including the option to temporarily unblock third-party cookies and a new Material You theming feature that matches colors to your wallpaper.

Google Chrome is one of the best web browsers on Android and is also hugely popular with users because of all the helpful features included. The program’s development team does a good job of keeping the UI design in sync with Google’s latest design guidelines, and other apps from the brand. Material Design 3 is the current standard, and it has been permeating several Android apps. It's not Google Chrome’s turn, and a recent update makes stylistic changes to the address bar, also called the omnibox.

Google has been testing changes to the omnibox in the Canary builds for Android since Chrome 108, which was undergoing development in September 2022. A random A/B test followed in December that year, with a few slight changes to the design. Chrome 109’s stable rollout also contained these redesigned UI elements, but hid them behind a flag you had to enable manually. Nearly ten major updates since that first sighting, 9to5Google reports the browser’s developers are rolling out the Material Design 3 omnibox widely.

Google Chrome’s expanded omnibox before the update (left) and after the update (right)

The UI has changed with a server-side update on Chrome 116 for Android, even though version 117 is the latest stable build available through the Play Store. With this change, you will notice a different UI as soon as you tap the address bar to enter a query. The omnibox grows taller and more rectangular, instead of retaining the pill shape. Every Search suggestion underneath gets its independent card-style background with rounded corners, instead of all the suggestions sharing a plain background. Dynamic theming is omnipresent, with colors borrowed from your active wallpaper. If the new design feels familiar to pixel users, it’s because this change makes Google Chrome resemble Pixel Launcher search, which has used this style for a while now.

Old HTTPS connection indicator in the omnibox

After updating to Chrome 117, you may also notice that Google has swapped the HTTPS connection indicator (lock icon) in the address bar for a new icon showing two sliders. It is a minor change, but doesn’t change anything functionally. If you cannot see these changes on Chrome 116 or even after updating to version 117 through the Play Store, try heading into the App info screen for Chrome, and using the Force stop button before relaunching the browser from your device launcher. This won’t close all your background tabs, but it should refresh the UI.

New HTTPS connection indicator in the omnibox

Recently, Chrome 117 started rolling out widely. It brings a few changes to the desktop UI as well, such as an option to unblock third-party cookies temporarily, so they don’t break features of the website. Google is also changing the HTTPS lock icon on the desktop version, while the Chrome Web Store is being comprehensively redesigned. The biggest change to the desktop UI in this version would be the new Material You theming feature, which color matches the title bar, tabs, and icons to your new tab page wallpaper. Irrespective of the OS you prefer, Version 117 is a big step up in terms of Chrome’s appearance.