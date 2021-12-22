Google Chrome is the browser almost everyone uses, and it keeps getting better with every introduction of new features and tweaks. The latest change, albeit minor, sees Chrome getting a new download UI that could be similar to that of Microsoft Edge.

An upcoming update will cause a download icon to appear in the toolbar next to the Omnibox once you start downloading a file (per u/Leopeva64-2 on Reddit). The icon will turn blue during active downloads, and once completed, it will take on a grayed-out hue before disappearing. Google is still developing the feature, and the company will supposedly add a loading circle around the icon to indicate how far downloads have progressed, much like what Microsoft does with its Edge browser. You may not have to wait too long to get this interface as it’s already being tested in Chrome Canary 99.

Overall, it’s a minimal change, but it should make downloads a little more accessible.

