Christmas is just over a week away, and if you're like most people, the stress of the holiday shopping season is starting to get to you. This weekend is one of your last chances to order gifts online to ensure they arrive before December 25th, and Google wants to help out with the hunt. This week, three new shopping-focused features are coming to Chrome to save your holiday spirit.

For anyone who's ever logged onto CamelCamelCamel or turned to Keepa for price tracking, this first tool is super exciting. Starting this week, Chrome on Android in the US will show the current price of an item from the open tabs grid. Google's example shows it functioning on its own storefront, but presumably, it'll work on other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy as well. This icon shows the original price next to the discount so that you can monitor all of your potential gift-giving ideas from one single page.

Speaking of Chrome on Android, it's getting a new trick to help you shop virtually and physically at the same time. Just tap on the Lens icon in Chrome's address bar to open your camera and snap a shot of the item you're considering. Maybe you'll be able to save a few bucks just by buying online.

If you prefer to shop from your laptop, you aren't left out from Google's latest drop either. Chrome on Windows and Mac in the US is getting a "Your carts" card on every new tab page that will take you back to any site you've been shopping. If you're constantly adding items to your cart on various websites — only to forget what website you were on — this addition sounds like a lifesaver. Plus, some Google-partnered retailers will even offer extra discounts for returning through this card.

With any luck, these three features might just save you some valuable time during these last few days of the holiday shopping season.

