Google has a tough time restraining itself from adding AI to every product and service on its portfolio, and Chrome seemed to have escaped unscathed. That changed last week when we spotted the first definitive signs of the company adding in a new feature potentially powered by AI to make your browsing history more searchable. Alongside recent confirmation of AI’s involvement comes an entire debate about how much of our usage history we want AI to see and learn from?

Paying for cloud backups seems like a chore until that fine day when a device is stolen but your data is safe. Having AI involved in Chrome for the new History Search feature feels remarkably similar especially if you remember the content of the webpage but not the title or the URL. Avid Chrome feature researcher and Android Police reader @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter) reported last week about signs of such functionality, but there was a lot of placeholder text where the feature description should’ve been.

Thankfully, Chrome is constantly evolving, and the researcher just spotted Google adding a feature description for the History search feature. It corroborates our initial speculation, saying History search will allow looking up pages based on the content and not just the URL and page title. With this feature turned on, Google promises the search efficiency should improve on the dedicated History page as well as when you’re using @history followed by a search query in the address bar.

With great convenience comes great concern

However, just like cloud backups, which involve entrusting a random server on the internet with your cherished memories, involving AI to make your history searchable comes with the similar privacy risk of tech companies potentially honing AI models on your data.

Interestingly, Google doesn’t shy away from making this obvious — Leopeva64 also spotted the placeholder text for the Things to consider section replaced by a disclaimer stating Google and its human reviewers may have access to your data. Specifically, the company says it will collect your History search terms page content of the best matches, and the generated model outputs. It also explains that page data is encrypted and stored on-device to make it searchable when History search is enabled.

While the need for manual review and AI training is understandable in the nascent stages of a service, and we appreciate Google for being upfront about the data collection, not all users might deem the risks worth the convenience. On-device AI processing would’ve been ideal, but the current state of the feature reminds us of Microsoft Copilot AI’s Recall feature, which screenshots everything you’re doing to make it searchable later. The company has delayed the launch following public backlash.

That said, we wouldn’t mind Chrome’s History Search shipping with the browser as long as it remains opt-in. If the feature is enabled by default to encourage adoption and accelerate the AI model’s improvement, there’s a good chance users won’t take kindly to this change, and start looking at other fantastic browsers. It is still in active development, so there’s some time before we know which way Google will lean.