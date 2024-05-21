Summary Google surprised users with an AI experiment for the Chrome Dino game before shutting it down just before the I/O keynote address.

The GenDino game allowed players to customize the game elements and has been reinstated temporarily on its microsite.

Players have seven days to enjoy the game again, with no guarantee of future returns

Google really leaned into the AI advancements at I/O this year, even sidelining the Pixel 8a phone launch from a few days prior along with the Android 15 Beta 2 update which debuted the day after the inaugural keynote livestream. However, in the run-up to the stream, the company teased an experiment with the Chrome Dino game which was moments away from shutting down at that time. Well, its back again, but for a very limited amount of time.

Many moons ago, Google Chrome had a cute little pixelated dino as an Easter egg for when your webpages didn’t load due to internet issues and such, but that eventually became a full-on Super Mario-style game where you hop the dino over obstacles. The game is available in all Chrome releases under chrome://dino.

In the lead-up to I/O, Google silently used generative AI to remix the classic Dino game, allowing anyone with a Google account to swap out the dino, the cacti obstacles, and the game’s desert background for anything while retaining the scoring system and game mechanics. THe creation was called GenDino, and it has got its own microsite too, complete with an oh-so-Google I’m feeling lucky button to randomize the three selections for you.

I managed to squeeze in a few minutes of playtime before the livestream commenced, but was thoroughly disappointed to see Google shutter the wonderful concept right as people started discovering it. The shutdown was even more surprising because Google even featured the Chrome Dino on its tote bag handed to attendees at I/O this year.

GenDino is back

It appears Google heard our pleas to give people who missed out and didn’t get enough hands-on time with GenDino a second chance. In a tweet the company has reinstated the game on its microsite mentioned above. However, there is one major catch. Google has a time counting down to seven days from now (at the time of writing) and it appears there may be no more resurrections after that.

So, we suggest you get gaming right away. We said it when we spotted this before I/O and I’ll say it again — Google needs to give Chrome users an offline version of this game built into the browser, even if it adds a few seconds to the installation on desktop or a few MB to the APK for Android.