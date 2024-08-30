Key Takeaways Google is working on adding toast notifications to Chrome on the web.

These notifications would indicate when a link or image has successfully been copied, similar to the clipboard UI on Android.

Users can try out new toast notifications on Chrome Canary by enabling the 'Top Chrome Toasts' flag.

Google Chrome has long been the staple browser for a majority of users, and that is evident by its mammoth 65.39 percent marketshare worldwide, as of July 2024.

The browser offers a range of features, complete with advanced AI ones powered by Gemini, necessary ones like saved passwords, cross-device syncing, translations via Lens, and extensions, and ones that we've come to expect and rely on, like copying and pasting on-screen elements.

Related 6 best hidden features in Google Chrome Power up your Google Chrome experience with these hidden features

On Chrome for Android, copying an on-screen element like a link or an image triggers a pop-up indicating that the action has been performed. The clipboard UI, although triggered by the system, lets users know when their action has been completed. Similar functionality has been MIA for Chrome on the web, though that appears to be changing now.

As pointed out by Chrome researcher and tipster @Leopeva64 on X (Twitter), Chrome users on the web will soon see toast notifications/prompts to indicate that an on-screen element has been copied.

The researcher first discovered a flag for 'Top Chrome Toasts' earlier this week, and was able to enable and trigger it today, as shared in a recent tweet. The flag's description reads, "Enables the use of toasts to present confirmation of user actions. – Mac, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, Lacros."

You can try out the toast notifications now

The flag offers four options to trigger the new UI, namely Enabled, Enabled with 8s, Enabled with 10s, and Enabled with 12s. For now, the sole 'Enabled' appears to be inactive, as it doesn't do anything. The latter three, however, successfully trigger the new UI upon copying an on-screen element, and the prompt stays on the screen for eight seconds, ten seconds, and twelve seconds, respectively.

The small prompt appears at the top of the screen, and for now, it only offers indication when you copy a link or an image. Copying plain text does not trigger the prompt.

If you're eager to try out the feature, you can enable the flag for it on Chrome Canary by following the steps below: