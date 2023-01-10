Google Chrome is the most popular browser, and you can use it on your favorite Android phone or your desktop computer. Its Chromium foundation is the building block that many of its competitors are created with. That's why you can expect a similar feature set across Chromium-based browsers, like Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi, or Brave. These browsers also allow you to access and enable flags, experimental features that can enhance your browsing experience.

What are Chrome flags?

Google Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers have fast-paced development cycles. A new version of Chrome is released every four weeks, so developers often need to work on a new feature over the course of more than one revision. New features also need to be tested by website developers. They need to ensure their sites are compatible with them, and they need to spend time figuring out use cases for new capabilities. Sometimes, Google wants to test user-facing changes with a small percentage of users before rolling them out widely.

All this is achieved via flags. A flag is a term used in software development to describe a feature you can turn on or off on the fly without a new software version or changes to the code. That's what flags are in Chrome.

Flags allow the browser and web developers to turn certain features on and off as needed. While other programs hide flags from regular users, Chrome doesn't do this. No one will stop you from enabling or disabling new features as if you're a developer, so you can try out new stuff ahead of time. This isn't the case for all flags in Chrome because some flags are hidden. Still, you'll find a good chunk of accessible flags.

As with any experimental features or betas, you could corrupt your browsing data when you enable or disable the wrong combination of flags, and there are possible privacy implications with some. We recommend you only enable the flags we talk about in our coverage or that you learned about from other trustworthy sources.

How do you enable and disable Chrome flags?

With the disclaimer above in mind, activating and deactivating Chrome flags is simple. Follow these steps, whether you're on your desktop or your Android phone:

Open a new tab in your browser and enter chrome://flags. Scroll through the list of available experiments or use the search field at the top to find what you want to tweak. 2 Images Close On the flag you want to change, select the drop-down menu on the right and choose your desired state. You can usually choose between Default, Enabled, or Disabled, though some flags have more than these options. Repeat the above step for as many flags as you want to tweak. A panel at the bottom asks you to relaunch your browser to apply the changes. When you're done, tap the Relaunch button. 2 Images Close

If anything goes wrong, tap the Reset all button in the upper-right corner of the chrome://flags page to revert all flags to default.

Supercharge your browsing experience with Chrome flags

The flags you can change depend on when you read this article. New features are always introduced to Chrome, so check out what's new in every version of Chrome to learn which tweaks you can make to your browser.