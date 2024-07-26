Summary Google Chrome's warnings for risky APK downloads appear set to decrease with the help of Play Protect.

According to a report, Chrome could turn to Play Protect to check if an APK has been deemed safe, only showing the download warning for unverified files.

Google remains cautious about sideloading despite the upcoming changes, emphasizing the importance of Play Protect for security.

Google Chrome's over 65 percent market share is backed by consistent updates, attention to detail, and a trove of security features to protect users from online threats.

We recently learned that Google might be making download warnings more prominent, similar to full-screen suspicious page warnings, as part of its Safe Browsing tool. However, this only appears to be applicable to Chrome on desktop.

With Chrome for Android, Google appears to be taking the opposite route.

APK downloads on Chrome normally trigger "File might be harmful" warning, regardless of the developers behind the APK or the source it was downloaded from. For example, if I try to download a beta version of a Google app from a reliable source like APK Mirror, my OnePlus 12R still prompts to be careful about the download.

Google is reportedly planning to reduce the frequency of such alerts on Chrome for Android, as suggested by Android Authority, quoting Chromium code changes.

By leveraging its Play Protect service, which should soon allow you to rescan your device without having to delete a previously flagged app, Google might be able to reduce the frequency of download warnings for sideloaded APKs and only show the warning when necessary.

Google is still cautious about sideloading

Source: Android Authority

Although not as strict as Apple, the change doesn't mean that Google is all of a sudden completely sideloading-friendly, or that it will stop scanning APKs altogether. Google's Play Protect tool, which runs a safety check on Play Store apps before you install them, also allows you to scan your device via Play Store → profile icon → Play Protect → Scan.

According to the report, the tool's functionality will extend to scanning sideloaded APKs, preventing the download warning from appearing every time you download an app from a third-party website or store. Users with Play Protect turned off will still see the warning, and will be prompted to enable the tool to stay safe.

Regardless of your app downloading preferences, there should be no strong reason to have Play Protect disabled, and with it soon allowing rescans and offering scans for sideloaded apps, the tool is a solid built-in security resource.

It is currently uncertain when the change might roll out, but it is by all means a welcome one.