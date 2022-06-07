Back in March 2022, Chrome unseated Safari as the fastest browser on macOS, and since then, Google’s browser has only been getting better. On the weekend, Google reported that Chrome is now 20% faster than it was three months ago, further cementing the browser’s lead over the competition, at least when it comes to numbers from Apple’s Speedometer benchmark.

In contrast to the initial milestone in March 2022, Google hasn’t shared too many details on how it has achieved the impressive new speed bump just three months after stealing Safari’s crown as the fastest browser on the Mac. This time around, the browser managed to score over 360 points on Apple’s Speedometer benchmark, which is an impressive improvement over the 300 points it managed to hit earlier this year.

Keep in mind that these results are based on Apple’s own Speedometer 2.0 benchmark. While you will definitely notice some improvements in real-world usage, your personal results may still vary depending on which websites you visit, what other programs you’re running on your Mac, and what hardware you actually use — it would seem likely that all the tests are run on state-of-the-art M1 MacBooks.

When recreating the results on my 2020 M1 MacBook Pro comparing the latest Chrome Canary with the current stable version of Safari, I got both of them spewing out a score of about 300. However, I have extensions and a whole slew of cookies on both of these browsers, which can skew the results — as mentioned, real-world usage is always going to be different from best-case scenario benchmarks.

The benchmark also doesn’t tell us anything about battery usage. Usually, Safari will give you significantly longer battery life on MacBooks, so if you need your laptop to last longer on a single charge, you might still want to use Safari for browsing sessions away from an outlet.

The improvements Google has made to Chrome to achieve these results may not be solely macOS-specific, either. Google has recently invested a lot into making its browser faster across all operating systems. As we noted earlier, Chrome on Android has seen an increase in page load times by about 15% thanks to improved loading sequences, and it launches about 13% faster from a cold start, too. Chrome on Windows got a similar speed boost thanks to a change in how the browser handles content obstructed by other windows.

Still, Chrome is by far not the only product out there, and despite most browser using Google's Chromium rendering engine these days, there are still some big differences in the user experience when you look at the best browsers out there.