Google Chrome is one of the most widely used web browsers for several reasons, including its ease of use and numerous add-ons. Google appears to take security seriously, as reflected in the features that have been launched to keep users safe. However, there is only so much that can be done to deter hackers and prevent malware infections. To that extent, it can be beneficial to invest in security breach detection and management as well. Now, Google is rolling out a version of Chrome to address such concerns, specifically among business customers.

Google has introduced a new edition of Chrome called Chrome Enterprise Premium, which has Core (free) and Premium (paid) options. The company is positioning the business-focused product as a browser that can give users more data protection while online. This is achieved through means, such as automatic updates to protect against newly emerged vulnerabilities, and customized site permissions across managed devices. This version of Chrome is also crafted to block suspicious add-ons, for instance, to protect against hacking from all angles.

Key differences between paid vs. free Chrome Enterprise

There are business-specific benefits to subscribing to Chrome Enterprise as well. For example, managers can limit documents that can be uploaded or printed by other users to bolster security. Chrome Enterprise is also compatible with other enterprise software, such as Google Workspace, for seamless integration. However, there are key differences between the paid and free versions of Chrome Enterprise. The Premium edition (paid) comes with data loss prevention and malware deep scanning, for instance, while the Core one (free) does not. That being said, you can still access key benefits through the Core version, such as general phishing and malware protection.

Despite these enterprise-focused developments, Google hasn’t forgotten about its standard Chrome users. Recently, the company began testing new security features for the browser that limit website permissions. Specifically, users will gain more control over which sites can access mouse and keyboard control, for example. These might seem like minor improvements, but they can go a long way in terms of limiting bad actors’ access to your sensitive information.