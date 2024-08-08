Summary Chrome version 129 drops support for macOS Catalina, requiring macOS 11 or later.

Catalina reached its end of life 2 years ago, so this Chrome update is expected.

Update to macOS 11 to access new Chrome features, old Macs may need ChromeOS.

For over a decade, Google Chrome has been the most-used web browser on desktops and mobile devices. Despite its flaws and criticism, Google continuously works on the browser to make it better. For example, the browser is gaining many new AI features and smarter tab management as well. However, Google can't support every device forever, so it occasionally drops support for older operating systems — this time, it's macOS Catalina.

Google says that starting with version 129, which is scheduled for release on September 17, 2024, Chrome will drop support for macOS 10.15 Catalina. Chrome version 129 will require macOS 11 or later, making the current Chrome version 128 the last officially supported version for Macs running macOS Catalina.

It's worth noting that macOS Catalina is about five years old now and reached its end of life (EoL) around two years ago, meaning it no longer receives security updates or support from Apple. So, it's no surprise that Google is ending Chrome support for this version. Google says the current Chrome version will continue to work on Macs with macOS Catalina, but there will be no further updates or new features for users on this operating system.

To use the newer version of Chrome on your Mac and access new features, you'll need to update your Mac to the minimum supported version — macOS 11 (also referred to as macOS Big Sur) — or later. To update from macOS Catalina, click the Apple icon in the top left, go to System Preferences, and select Software Update.

It's worth noting that not all Macs support macOS Big Sur, the version released after Catalina, as Apple dropped support for many 2013 MacBook Pro and 2012 MacBook Air models. You can check the list of Macs officially supported by macOS Big Sur, although it's likely you're using a Mac that supports a newer macOS version than Catalina.

If you're not but still want to keep using Chrome on your older Mac, you can consider installing ChromeOS on your device. This lightweight OS will not only allow you to run the latest version of Chrome on your old Mac but also breathe new life into it.