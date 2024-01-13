Google Chrome is a feature-rich alternative to Safari and Microsoft Edge. Even though most features are consumer-centric, Chrome offers several built-in tools for developers to debug website code. Launch Chrome DevTools to edit a web page and to debug, test, and enhance your web application performance.

Google Chrome DevTools improves a developer's efficiency and speed. It also gives better control over website code. Make it a practice to run your website through the Chrome DevTools kit before you test it. You can also glance over other websites' source code and gather insights into how they are run. You can activate and use Chrome developer features on Windows, Mac, Linux desktops, and top Chromebooks.

Why should you enable developer features in Google Chrome

Before we start, let's go over the top reasons to activate and use developer features in Google Chrome.

Inspect, edit, and fix errors in your code in no time.

Measure the performance of web pages in real time.

Troubleshoot memory leaks and bottlenecks in your code.

Test your website on devices such as iPhones, browsers, and operating systems like Android and Chrome OS to check how it looks and behaves.

Debug JavaScript code and modify HTML and CSS.

Check how pages perform under different network conditions.

How to enable developer mode in Google Chrome

There are several ways to activate developer features in Google Chrome.

Use hotkeys

It's the easiest way to launch and access developer tools in Google Chrome. If you use Chrome on a Windows 10/11 or Linux desktop, press Ctrl + Shift + I to activate the developer tools. On a Mac, press Command + Option + I simultaneously to activate the Chrome DevTools menu.

Browser menu

When you are on a web page, right click the page and select Inspect from the context menu.

Chrome menu

The Chrome menu is another common way to check and activate developer tools in Google Chrome.

Open Chrome and visit a web page you want to inspect. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and expand More tools. Select Developer tools and check the menu on the right side.

Understand developer options in Google Chrome

The Chrome developer tool panel is divided into several sections. Let's check them in detail.

Elements panel

When you press Ctrl + Shift + I (Windows) or Command + Option + I (Mac), the DevTools menu greets you with the Elements panel. You can select any element on the web page and tweak HTML and CSS in real time. Your changes go live immediately on the page. You can also generate new elements on your page. Click Add Element at the top and enter HTML in a dialog box.

Console panel

The console panel serves two purposes. You can run JavaScript code on your page and debug your code. Type JavaScript into the Console and press Enter to evaluate the code.

Sources panel

Go to the Sources panel to glance over and edit your web page's JavaScript and CSS code. The panel shows the values of variables and set breakpoints. You can also check several sources for content on a specific website.

Network panel

Do your readers complain about long loading times on your website? The Network panel can come in handy to check what resources are loading and how much time each resource takes to load.

Open the Network panel and refresh the web page to see the resources loading chronologically. You can also check how your web page behaves when a resource doesn't load. The Network panel also lets you throttle network speeds. Pick one of the presets at the top or create a custom one from Settings.

Performance panel

Performance is another important parameter while debugging your website. Open the Performance tab to start a new recording and learn your Chrome browser usage in detail. When you click Stop, the panel shows performance results and timings of every event.

Memory panel

Google Chrome is infamous for high memory usage on a PC and Mac. You can launch Chrome DevTools and move to the Memory tab to measure your site's JavaScript memory usage. You can see what resources take up device memory and any memory leaks. You can also take a snapshot of your web page's memory usage and save a local copy on your computer to refer to and compare later.

Other advanced Chrome developer features include the device mode to simulate your website behavior on different types of Android, iOS, and Windows 11 devices, browser mode to check how your website behaves on other browsers, Application panel to check the resources like files and cookies of your web app, and more.

Google Chrome also offers a settings menu to customize the DevTools menu. You can turn off features, change the theme and keyboard shortcuts, add network throttling presets, and tweak other options.

Optimize and analyze your website

Google Chrome DevTools kit is an excellent add-on for power users during web development. You can spot errors in real time, check your website's performance, render it on different devices, and glance over minute details on your competitor's website's source code.

Along with Chrome's developer features, explore the top Chrome extensions to improve your browser setup. If you are new to Chrome, learn the top tips and tricks to get the best out of Google's desktop browser.