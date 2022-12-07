Chrome has a lot of tricks up its sleeve, and the browser is getting a few more. Google announced that it is now possible to search for bookmarks, tabs, and your browsing history right from the address bar using “@” as a prefix on desktop. This is similar to how you can already create custom prefixes to access different search engines from your address bar.

Google announced the new shortcuts in its Keyword blog, where it introduced them as @tabs, @bookmarks, and @history. The Tabs shortcut lets you quickly switch between tabs by starting to type out “@tabs” in your address bar and then the title or URL of a website you already have open somewhere else. For things that you bookmarked, you can use the “@bookmarks” to quickly find them again without having to open the bookmarks manager or the sidebar. And for those sites that you currently don’t have open in a tab or saved as a bookmark, you can use the “@history” shortcut to find them again.

Some of this functionality already exists in Chrome. For example, when you want to visit a website you’ve already opened in another tab, Chrome will offer you a shortcut in the address bar suggestions to open that tab instead. You can also just use the address bar to type in the title or keyword from a website you visited or bookmarked before, and it will show up in the suggestions. To search through your open tabs, the chevron in the top right corner of Chrome or the cmd/ctrl + shift + a keyboard shortcut will do the trick.

The new shortcuts make it easier to narrow down a search straight away, though, and they all live in the place you’d expect them to: The address bar.

The new shortcuts are live right now in Google Chrome 108, and you can try them out for yourself on your desktop computer.