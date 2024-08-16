Summary Chrome offers effortless background sync for multiple OS', making webpages accessible and allowing automatic translations.

The Lens feature in Chrome aids in image translation, making it easier to understand content not in your language.

A new UI in Chrome Canary includes a prominent Translate button and language selection, improving the user experience.

Google Chrome isn't a vast majority's favorite web browser for several good reasons, and support for multiple operating systems backed by effortless background sync is just the tip of the iceberg. Irrespective of the operating system you prefer, Chrome is built to make webpages accessible, and that includes automatic translation for when the displayed content isn't in your language. However, text within images isn't covered in webpage translation, but Google is working on a Lens feature to help you out there.

Google Lens is really good at reading QR codes and dishing out real-time translations for any text you point the camera at. For the longest time, I've done just that, pointing my phone at the computer screen to translate a restaurant menu, product manual, or local language signboard into English. Then Google replaced reverse image search in Chrome with Lens and its three star features from mobile — Search, Text, and Translate. However, it still takes a few extra clicks to access that.

Recently, Google Chrome feature researcher and Android Police reader @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter) found the Chrome developers trying out a new UI for Lens in Chrome, making it one more visible and easy to use for translating images, especially when they are in open in full-screen. This isn't the first time, but it appears Google is making slow progress.

Translation works just like on mobile

The new UI spotted in a recent version of Chrome Canary features a prominent Translate button in the upper left corner with a frosted, see-through appearance. When clicked, it brings up a pill-shaped placeholder for language selection beside it. You can select the language to translate from and the language you want the conversion into. However, the former is best left set to Auto-detect. There's an interestingly positioned Google Search bar in the upper right corner of this UI as well.

Hopefully, we glean more about Google's plans for this feature in an upcoming Chrome update, but when that might be cannot be determined with certainty.