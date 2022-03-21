Google has been experimenting with the best uses of Lens for some time. At first, it was mobile-only. Then it was added to Chrome in a low-key way, and some users recently caught a fully search-integrated test version in a desktop browser while using Incognito Mode. Now it looks like there's been another distinct change, as GHacks notes that Lens is now the only reverse image search choice when you right-click on a photo while using Chrome.

If you're using an updated version of Chrome, you should be able to simply right-click on photos, and you'll see a menu that says "use Google Lens." That's all. Yes, reverse image search as we've come to know it still exists, but instead of a couple of clicks, it's now a bit more of a journey to get there. Users can also still get extensions that make reverse image searches via the original feature easy, of course, but if you like Lens, congrats! It's now your main Chrome desktop option when tracking down whatever you're looking for.

The search monolith hasn't addressed the change, but it's reasonable to believe Google is doubling down on the gospel of Google Lens with another push for people to utilize that rather than the legacy version. And the Lens option could offer better context for what you're searching for. In the end, we'll just have to wait and see if users ultimately approve of the shift.

