Google Chrome is among the leading web browsers on Android, but its integrated benefits with cross-platform sync with Google apps and shared browsing history make it a popular choice on desktop as well. However, with stability comes maturity, and the program's developers haven't made drastic changes to the functional bits. The biggest recent one would be the switch to Manifest V3 extensions, which is already underway. To smoothen the transition, the browser now has a redesigned extension management experience so you know why some add-ons stopped working.

Google announced plans to deprecate the Manifest V2 extensions and switch to the Manifest V3 framework late last year. The change is already rolling out to the stable channel users in Chrome 127, affecting ad-blocking extensions reliant on the older standards. While you can prolong your reliance on deprecated extensions temporarily, the developers affected by this change are already suggesting users remedial measures. The net outcome of all this is a lot of eyes on Chrome's extension management page.

Reputable browser researcher and Android Police reader @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter) recently spotted changes that should help users navigate the transition without sacrificing convenience or features. The redesigned page is accessible by typing chrome://extensions in the omnibox. At the top of the page, Google has added a new box which collects all the disabled extensions in one place. there's a Got it button in the corner, but you can also click the three-dot button beside each defunct extension to Find alternatives or revive the extension with the Keep for now option. We suggest looking for alternatives because the option to breath life back into them will not be available for long.

Detailed warnings accompany extensions that Chrome switched off

Chrome Canary is also displaying another change, with red text explaining why each extension was switched off by Chrome. You'll see this in the card view of all your extensions, on the same page where you manage them. Leopeva says the dialog about the now-unavailable extensions appears when you start the browser. All these changes are rolling out on Chrome Canary right now, and should come to a stable Chrome release as well, soon enough.

Meanwhile, extensions aren't available on Chrome for Android, and rival desktop browsers like Mozilla Firefox are giving devs convenient options to transition from Chrome to Firefox with API parity and a promise to cling on to Manifest V2 extension support. Moreover, Firefox supports extensions on mobile, making a compelling case for users to switch if they aren't bound to Chrome for functional reasons.