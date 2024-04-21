The Chrome browser is widely available for download whether you use a great Chromebook or a flagship Android phone. Even if you use an Apple device, Chrome is there. This availability has made Chrome the most used browser since 2012, when it took over the title from Internet Explorer.

Chrome may be popular, but it can have issues. Sometimes, a website might not load properly, or the formatting might look funky. This might be due to previously saved information from a website cached in your browser. This guide discusses removing this cached information on a PC, phone, and tablet.

What happens when you clear your cache?

Even though clearing your cache fixes some issues, what exactly does it do? Clearing your cache deletes data from a website associated with your browser. The cached data includes cookies and parts of images that speed up your browsing experience. This signs you out of websites you're signed in to but keeps you logged into Chrome for account sync. Additionally, some websites might seem slower because they do not have this information saved.

How to clear the Chrome cache on your PC

Many people have Chrome as their PC's default browser, no matter how much Microsoft tries to make them use Edge.

1. Launch Chrome on your PC.

2. Click the three dots in the upper-right corner.

3. Select Clear browsing data.

4. Select the time frame to delete data from.

5. Select the information to delete.

6. Tap the Clear data button.

After tapping the clear data button, the selected cached information from the time frame you selected is deleted.

How to clear the Chrome cache on your Android phone or tablet

Clearing your cache on your Android device is straightforward.

1. Launch the Chrome app on your device.

2. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner.

3. Select Clear browsing data.

4. Choose the time frame and type of data to delete:

Delete simple data from the pop-up by selecting the correct time frame and tapping Clear data .

. Choose more nuanced data by selecting More options in the pop-up.

5. Your cached data on your Android device is removed.

How to clear the Chrome cache on an iOS device

On iOS devices, clearing your Chrome cache may sign you out. To prevent issues, update your 2FA and recovery details for your Google account.

1. Launch the Chrome app.

2. Tap the three dots.

3. Select Clear browsing data.

4. Choose the information to delete.

5. Tap the Clear browsing data button.

6. Tap Done in the upper-right corner.

Now, sign back into Chrome if you've been signed out and get back to browsing.

Browse better

Your browsing experience should be smooth and issue-free. If you run into an issue, clearing your cache is a great first step to resolve the issue. If you use Chrome often, but it isn't your default browser, it might be time to make Chrome your default browser.