Google Search is the default search engine on Google Chrome, but you don't have to use the company's search engine to use its browser. Search engines like Ecosia, DuckDuckGo, and Yahoo Search are compatible with Google Chrome on desktop and mobile devices. They can improve your privacy or provide features that aren't available on Google Search.

We explain how to change your default search engine on Google Chrome on desktop computers, Android, iOS, and Chromebooks. If you primarily use Chrome on Android, consider switching to a different browser like Opera or Brave instead of changing the search engine in Chrome. This method is helpful if you want to switch to a search engine with a browser app like DuckDuckGo.

How to change your default search engine on Chrome for desktop

The browser app for Chrome is nearly identical on all desktop operating systems, including Windows and macOS. If you have either device, follow these steps to change your default search engine. You can also use these steps to change your default search engine on a Chromebook.

Click the ellipsis button (three vertical dots) in the upper-right corner of your screen next to your profile picture. Click Settings at the bottom of the drop-down menu. Clicking this button opens a new tab. Click the hamburger button (three horizontal lines) in the upper-left corner of your screen next to the Settings heading. This button opens a sidebar on the left of your screen. Click Search engine from the sidebar. Click Change next to Google. Select a search engine from the pop-up window. Click Set as default.

You can set these search engines as the default in Google Chrome:

How to add a custom search engine to Google Chrome

The default search engine options in Google Chrome are limited to the five preset options, but those aren't the only search engines on Google Chrome.

While you can't set them as your default engine, you can add custom search engines to Google Chrome, so you can use search engines like Brave by adding a shortcut to the beginning of your search in the Chrome Omnibox. Here's how to add Brave as a search engine to Google Chrome, but you can use these steps for any search engine.

Open your preferred search engine and enter any query. Copy the URL containing your query. Go to the Search engine page in the Settings menu as described in the earlier steps. Click Manage search engines and site search. Scroll down and click Add next to the Site Search heading. Add a Name. Add a shortcut (make this as short as possible). Paste the URL you copied earlier and replace your query in the URL with %s. Click Save.

Now, you can enter your shortcut followed by your search query to use the search engine of your choice. If you don't enter a shortcut, Chrome uses your default search engine.

How to search with Gemini on Google Chrome

Google Chrome has a built-in shortcut that allows you to search with Gemini from the Omnibox. Place the cursor in the Omnibox and type @gemini followed by your query to use Google's AI chatbot to answer your query.

Gemini is more complex than Google Search and is more likely to provide incorrect information. If you're new to Google's AI model, follow our Gemini guide for the best results.

How to change your default search engine on Chrome for iOS and Android

The Google Chrome app for iOS and Android is nearly identical, so you can follow these steps whether you have an iPhone, iPad, Android phone, or Android tablet.

Open the Google Chrome app. Tap the ellipses button (three vertical dots) in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Settings from the drop-down menu. Close Tap Search engine underneath the Basics heading. Your default search engine displays underneath this button. Select the search engine you want to use as your default. Close

You can set these search engines as default in the Google Chrome app:

Google Chrome on mobile devices doesn't offer the same support for custom search engines as Chrome on the desktop. However, there's one way you can add an alternative search engine to the list of options here.

How to add a custom search engine to Chrome on iOS and Android

While it isn't immediately apparent, there is a way to add a search engine that isn't listed as your default search engine in the Chrome mobile app. Here's how:

Go to your search engine in Chrome. Enter any query. Restart the Chrome app. Go to the Search engine page in the Settings menu as described previously. Select your search engine under the Recently visited heading.

It isn't clear what actions cause a search engine to appear under the Recently visited heading. In our testing, heading to the search engine and entering a query didn't make it show up in this setting. We had to restart the Chrome app. Websites that offer a search function may also appear here. Don't select these, as this searches all your queries on the website.

The best way to find the results you need in Google Chrome

Google is the world's biggest search engine, cornering 91% of the market share in 2024. This majority means that websites prioritize themselves to rank highly in Google's search engine over others. This technique, called Search Engine Optimization (SEO), isn't an exact science. However, it can result in websites that invest more time and money in SEO, overwhelming smaller sites that may provide more helpful information.

Choosing a search engine instead of Google can give you more varied results, which can be good or bad depending on the search engine and your query. However, some search engines use Google's algorithms, meaning you get the same results as Google Search.

Search engines constantly tweak and adjust their algorithms. If you're trying a new search engine, stick with it for a few weeks to get a good idea of its results.

Choose the search engine that's best for you

Changing your search engine in Google Chrome can have a significant impact on your browsing experience. However, we recommend exploring the range of Chrome extensions as these can improve your productivity, change how Chrome looks, or perform helpful functions like checking for the best deals.