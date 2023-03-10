Google Chrome's new tab page is minimal and functional but not fun. However, Chrome provides several ways to customize your Google background theme. You can overhaul the browser using Google Chrome themes, spice up the new tab page with fresh new looks, and use a custom image as your background. If you're tired of staring at an empty white homepage in your browser, use these methods to change the Google Chrome background on your favorite Chromebook, MacBook, or Windows PC.

Changing your Google background in Chrome: A few notes

The methods described below work only in Google Chrome. These methods don't work on Chromium-based browsers like Brave or Microsoft Edge, but most have their own background customization settings. Google Chrome themes may work in other Chromium browsers but with restricted results.

You can change the Google background only on the desktop Google Chrome app. It works on the best Chromebooks, Windows PCs, and macOS computers. It doesn't work on the Google Chrome browser apps for Android or iOS.

Personalize your browser with the inbuilt Customize Chrome feature

The Customize Chrome feature is the easiest way to change your Google background. You can choose a theme from different color presets or numerous artistic topics curated by Chrome. You can also upload one of your images. You can hide or customize the homepage shortcut if you're in for a minimal look. But first, make sure you're running the latest version of Chrome.

Choose a new background color

If you want your Google Chrome homepage to remain clean, change its background color. One benefit of using this method is that it changes the entire color theme of the app.

Open Chrome and click the Customize Chrome button in the lower-right corner. A customization panel appears on the right side. Select your preferred color scheme from the presets to change how Chrome looks. Switch between light and dark themes using the toggles above the color pallets. If you don't like the presets, click the color picker to select a new one. Use the slider to pick a color. To apply the same color as your desktop's dynamic theme to Chrome, turn on Follow device colors under the color pallet. This gives your browser a consistent look with the desktop, just like Android's Material You theming.

Pick a new theme

Google Chrome offers various custom background options to spice up your web browser. If the default theme looks unamusing, or you don't like a flat Chrome color, choose a new theme from the preinstalled collection. You get daily background recommendations when you choose a suitable topic in the theme tab.

Click the Customize Chrome button in the lower-right corner. Select Change theme. You'll see a selection of preinstalled background collections based on different topics. Choose your preferred collection from the grid. Select an image from the collection to set it as your Google background. To see daily random backgrounds from that collection, toggle on Refresh daily in the upper-right corner of the panel.

Use a custom image as your Google Chrome background

Click the Customize Chrome button to open the customization panel. Select Change theme. Click Upload an image in the upper-right corner to browse your image. Select the image and click the Open button to set it as the background.

Change your Google background image using the Theme Store

The Google Chrome web store has a ton of powerful Chrome extensions to spice up your browsing experience. You'll also find custom themes created by Chrome and other users to stylize your web browser. If you don't like any of the preinstalled Chrome themes, follow these steps:

Click the Customize Chrome button in the lower-right corner. Select Change theme. Scroll down and click Chrome Web Store. You'll see a list of themes on this page, including preinstalled ones. Click the theme you want to install. Click the Add to Chrome button to install the theme. Chrome applies the new theme automatically. If you don't like it, click the Undo button in the upper-left corner to remove it. To remove the theme in the future, open Customize Chrome and click Reset to default Chrome.

Chrome adds the themes you installed to your collection, so you don't have to dig into the Chrome settings. You can switch between themes using the Customize Chrome feature.

Make your Google Chrome aesthetically pleasing

Google Chrome theme and background customization features allow you to beautify your browser and make it your own. When you're done with changing the theme or background image, keep your tabs clean and organized by grouping them. You can't change your Google Chrome background on Android and iPhone, but these super tips and tricks for Chrome on Android are worth more than a shiny homepage.