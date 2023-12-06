Summary Google is likely working on integrating AI into the user experience of Chrome, allowing users to generate personalized themes.

AI may also be used to improve tab organization in Chrome, making it easier to consolidate and organize tabs.

Google is also implementing other non-AI based improvements to Chrome, such as a memory-saving feature and an energy-saving feature.

If you love being able to tweak the look and feel of Chrome, you’re likely already using a custom theme, extensions, and other add-ons to personalize your experience. That being said, Google is always working on updates to enhance the UI. Now, a tweak to a setting spotted in Chrome Canary suggests that AI may be integrated into the user experience.

As explained in an update from browser expert @Leopeva64 on Twitter, the “Wallpaper search” option in Chrome Canary has changed to “Create theme with AI.” This suggests that Google is working on a setting that would allow Chrome users to deploy AI to generate a personalized theme. An option in the AI portion of Chrome’s settings page can be toggled on to view an “Expanded theme gallery” — this is what displays the advanced wallpaper search options in the customization panel. Leopeva64 originally recognized the changes as they began rolling out in November 2023.

Although this isn’t a huge change, it’s one example of the moves Google has been making to integrate AI with Chrome. Tab organization, for instance, is one area that may improve in the browser through AI integration. Changes have been spotted that suggest Google is working on making it easier to consolidate and organize tabs — but certain animations indicate that it will be through AI. If this is the case, there would be less need to click and drag tabs around a display for a more organized view.

Not all of the improvements Google is making to Chrome are rooted in AI, however. On the tab organization front, the company seems to be toying with using a Probabilistic mode. This would theoretically be added to Chrome’s Memory Saver and work by discarding unused open tabs — in the end, it would mean less clutter and bandwidth consumption for the user. A feature called Energy Saver has already been rolled out for Chrome to benefit those browsing the web on a notebook. With it enabled, background activity and visual effects are limited when the device is unplugged to save battery power.

Not everyone feels comfortable using AI just yet, whether it’s for Chrome customization or something as simple as image generation. That being said, it’s not a stretch to assume that it’s going to become a more prevalent part of everyday life. While it may only be something you notice on Chrome in the near future, there’s a good chance you’ll encounter AI elsewhere on the internet. For now, we can only hope that other companies follow Google’s lead and take a slow approach to account for the learning curve.