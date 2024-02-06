Summary Google Chrome Canary version 123 introduces an Android 14-style media player with a redesigned UI for desktop users.

Google Chrome Canary is updated regularly with new features, and in the last few months, most of the changes have focused on the visual design to ensure our favorite browser on Android looks current, even on other operating systems. In the version built for Windows, Google recently introduced dynamic theming and AI-generated wallpapers for a handful of users. Now, another change in the Canary channel gives us access to an Android 14-style media player.

Google Chrome for desktop has a global media control center which shows up as a button sandwiched between the side panel toggle switch, and your browser extensions. It pulls up a panel to control playback of all the tabs playing media, even if the tabs are in the background. The current global media player in Chrome 121 (stable) gives you options to play/pause, skip to next, skip to previous, and enable Live captions. However, there’s no playback progress bar, and the content thumbnail is used as the background for all the controls.

Current media controls in Chrome 121 stable

Early signs of a redesigned global media player for Chrome showed up in May last year with dynamic theming for UI elements, and slightly repositioned buttons. Now, Chrome feature researcher and Android Police reader @Leopeva64 on X says the redesigned UI is ready, matching the Android 14 player controls in the notification shade almost exactly.

Android-style controls in Chrome 123 Canary

This new UI features a right-aligned Play/pause button and dynamic theming color-matched to your current Chrome theme. The new version does away with the Previous and Next buttons to give you an Android 14-style squiggly playback progress indicator instead. This bar stays linear when you’re seeking forward or backward and when playback is paused, only returning to its wavy state when you hit Play again.

Like the current stable version, the global media controls still feature Live Caption and Live Translate controls underneath, but you may notice liberal use of rounded corners to keep elements distinct. The feature is still flag-enabled in Chrome for desktop. Moreover, this is a change in the Canary build (version 123), so there is a chance Google defers the stable release. However, we believe chances are slim, because the player controls look ready for prime time.