It doesn't take much to slow down an internet browser. A poorly coded extension, a bad combination of settings, or too many cookies all do the trick. And Google Chrome, the most popular browser by some distance, is no exception. If your Chrome browser runs slowly or behaves strangely, resetting is a simple solution to improve your Google Chrome experience. Before you rush out and buy a new Chromebook, the steps below might get you back up to speed.

What happens when you reset a Google Chrome profile?

When you reset a Google Chrome profile, you return your Chrome browser settings to their default state. You retain your passwords, bookmarks, and history. Here's a rundown of what happens when you reset your Chrome profile:

Your default search engine switches back to Google.

Personalized homepage or tab pages reset to the default.

Content settings, including whether you allow a site to show pop-ups or use your microphone, are lost.

Cookies and site data are deleted, meaning a site behaves like it's your first visit. For example, saved shopping list items are lost.

Extensions and themes are removed. If you use popular extensions like Grammarly, you'll need to reinstall these.

In short, you lose most of what is personalized about your browsing experience. Resetting your profile on one device updates across all devices where you're logged in. It's also possible to reset Chrome settings locally. So, rather than resetting your Chrome profile settings, you'll restore the application installed on your device. In this situation, you can log in to your Chrome profile and retain your profile settings but lose local data.

When should you reset Google Chrome?

If laggy browsing is caused by how your Chrome is set up, resetting Google Chrome can speed things up. However, it's not a specific solution. It's a bit like replacing the wheel of a bike because you have a puncture. Why not fix the hole? With slow browsing, it's not always easy to spot the cause of the problem. There could be a mix of factors, some of which might have something to do with your Chrome setup.

To avoid losing all browser personalization by resetting Chrome, consider completing the following tasks as part of a troubleshooting process:

If you choose to go ahead with a reset, make a note of the extensions that you want to reinstall later.

How to reset Google Chrome

This section walks you through resetting your Chrome profile, which is most easily achieved via your desktop app. The screenshots and terminology in this section are taken from Windows. However, the process is the same for Macs.

Resetting Chrome on Windows or Mac

Launch the Chrome browser on your computer. Click the three vertical dots in the window's upper-right corner to open the menu. Then, select Settings. In the Settings tab, click Reset settings. A pop-up window explains what will be reset (like extensions, settings, and temporary data). If you're sure you want to proceed, click Reset settings.

Reinstalling Google Chrome on Windows

This option doesn't reset your Chrome profile. You can log back in, and your settings resync. However, it removes the data on your device and resets local Chrome settings, which can improve performance. To install Google Chrome, follow these steps:

Uninstall Google Chrome on Windows

Access Control Panel by pressing the Windows + R keys simultaneously to open the Run dialog box. Type control and press Enter to open the Control Panel. Click Programs and Features or Uninstall a Program, depending on your view mode. From the list of installed programs, find and select Google Chrome. Click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation. If you want a fresh start, consider removing Chrome's user data. This deletes your bookmarks, history, passwords, and settings if they're not synced with a Google account. Press the Windows + R keys. Type (or copy and paste) %LOCALAPPDATA%\Google\ and press Enter. Then, delete the Chrome folder.

Reinstall Google Chrome on Windows

To reinstall Google Chrome, follow these steps:

Open another browser on your computer, or use Microsoft Edge if no other browser is installed. Go to the official Chrome download page at https://www.google.com/chrome/. To download the installer, click Download Chrome. Confirm your download preferences in the next dialog box and click Accept and Install. After the installer downloads, locate it (typically in the Downloads folder) and double-click it. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the installation.

Reinstalling Google Chrome on Mac

This option doesn't reset your Chrome profile. You can log back in, and your settings resync. However, it removes the cached data on your device and resets local Chrome settings, which can improve performance.

Uninstall Google Chrome on Mac

Find and open the Applications folder either from your Dock or via Finder. Locate the Google Chrome application in the list of installed applications. Drag the Google Chrome application to the trash or bin or right-click and choose Move to Trash or Move to Bin.

If you want a fresh start, delete Chrome's user data. This action erases bookmarks, history, passwords, and settings that aren't synced with a Google account.

Go to Chrome's user data folder by typing (or copying and pasting) ~/Library/Application Support/Google/Chrome and click Go. Find and delete the Chrome folder to remove all user data.

Reinstall Google Chrome on a Mac

Open another browser on your Mac or use Safari if no other browser is installed. Navigate to the official Chrome download page. To download the installer, click Download Chrome. Confirm your download preferences in the subsequent dialog box and click Accept and Install. When it's downloaded, locate the installer, usually in your Downloads folder. Double-click the installer to initiate the installation process. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

After completing the process, Google Chrome is reinstalled on your Mac, and you can start fresh.

On most Android devices, Chrome is preinstalled and can't be removed. However, you can remove all updates, restoring Chrome to its original state. This option doesn't reset your Chrome profile. You can log back in, and your settings resync. However, it removes the data on your device and resets local Chrome settings, which can improve performance.

Tap the Settings app. Navigate to Apps or Apps & Notifications. The exact wording might vary depending on your device. Tap the menu item. 2 Images Close Find and tap Chrome from the list of apps. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of your screen. 2 Images Close Tap Uninstall Updates and confirm the action. This restores Google Chrome to its default state. Tap OK to the warning message that appears. 2 Images Close

Resetting Chrome on iOS via reinstalling

This option doesn't reset your Chrome profile. You can log back in, and your settings resync. However, it removes the cached data on your device and resets local Chrome settings, which can improve performance.

Open your device's main settings by tapping the Settings app. Go to the General settings. 2 Images Close Tap the iPhone Storage menu item (the wording might vary slightly depending on your iOS version). Find and tap Chrome from the list of apps. 2 Images Close Tap Delete App and confirm the action. This removes Google Chrome from your device. Open the App Store on your iOS device. 2 Images Close Tap the search bar at the bottom of the screen and type Google Chrome. Find the official Google Chrome app from the list. Tap Download or the cloud icon to download and install the app. 2 Images Close

Resetting Google Chrome: Not a fix-all

Resetting Chrome is a relatively painless process that can speed up your browsing experience. However, it's best used as part of a troubleshooting process, as your browser may not be at fault. If you see little to no effect, you may need to look beyond your browser setup for the source of the issue.