A week ago, we reported on the rumored return of Chrome for Android's bottom-aligned address bar. A new (as-yet-inactive) settings submenu, likely allowing just that, has appeared in Chrome Canary, the browser's experimental build. Previous screenshots from the Chromium Gerrits indicated the feature's potential return, which has been further confirmed by a more recent code review (via @Leopeva64 on X/Twitter).

What's old is new again

Four years later, a popular customization option makes a return

Here's what it looks like on iOS

A number of Chromium-based web browsers allow Android users to place the address bar at the bottom of the screen, including Vivaldi and Kiwi Browser, among others. Google's own interface, however, hasn't offered the option in user-facing settings for quite some time.

Chrome offers some niche features, both new and old, within the interface accessed at chrome://flags. Via those flags, it was possible to move the address bar down for multiple versions after Google removed the option from the most visible settings menus. It's not immediately clear why Google axed the seemingly popular feature in the first place, although prior to and since the option's removal, users did report the bar moving to the bottom unexpectedly.

Years after Apple's Safari browser allowed for bottom address bar placement, Chrome for iOS followed suit, but iOS requires all browsers to run on the Safari engine, making competitors little more than custom re-skins.

X/Twitter user @Leopeva64 shared the first indicative lines from the Chrome pre-beta build last week. The latest excerpt features updated comments and fleshed-out code that makes it all but a certainty that the feature is progressing toward public release.

Given the time elapsed since the option's disappearance, and the variety of customizable web browsers on Android, its return may not draw former users back into the folds of Google's own browser. But it could alleviate the need for current Chrome users to repeatedly stretch their thumbs to the top of the screen just to access the current page's URL.