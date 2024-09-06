Key Takeaways Google Chrome on Android could reintroduce the bottom bar layout for added convenience.

The feature was discontinued in 2020, but recent screenshots from a reputable source hint at its return.

The Chromium Gerrits suggest the bottom bar will be enabled with a related flag, a potentially big change for the app.

Change is the only constant with Google's Chrome browser on Android. Like the desktop version, this immensely popular web browser receives frequent updates and new features are constantly tested via flags, some even in the stable app builds. One such popular feature that tends to appear and disappear without explanation would be Chrome's bottom bar layout. We have it from a reliable source that Google could reintroduce the feature again, this time hopefully for good.

A bottom bar in a browser can be invaluable on taller devices and tablets where you might need to use your other hand to reach for the address bar at the top. Google Chrome used to have a flag for this feature back in the day, called Duet UI, but it was mysteriously discontinued in 2020. Gauging the popularity and improved accessibility of a bottom bar, several Chrome-inspired apps like Kiwi Browser introduced the feature officially after Google revoked access on Android.

Late last year, Google had a change of heart and reintroduced the bottom toolbar, but only on the iOS version, and us Android users have been left on edge since. However, reputable browser researcher and AP reader @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter) posted a couple of screenshots from the Chromium Gerrits for the browser that suggest we might see the bottom toolbar on Android once again.

Third time's the charm

The researcher shared two screenshots which clearly state that the bottom bar will be enabled if the related flag is enabled. The Chromium Gerrit changes usually affect the Canary build first, so it will be our first sign of confirmation if we see it there. Thereafter, it's just a question of permanence, because we have seen this feature in its flag-guarded state before.

However, Leopeva says it could be a big change for the Android version of Chrome, if Google sees this attempt to the end.