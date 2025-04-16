Summary Google Chrome for Android is beginning to roll out the option for a bottom-aligned address bar to stable channel users.

The new bottom address bar aims to improve one-handed usage by placing navigation controls within easier reach, though key overflow menu options remain at the top for now.

The update also includes a minor reorganization of the Chrome Settings menu, notably moving password and autofill related settings into their own dedicated section.

Google Chrome users on Android can now finally opt for the good 'ol bottom-aligned address bar.

For reference, as far back as 2016, users had the option to experiment with the bottom-aligned address bar layout simply by enabling certain flags. Fast-forward to Chrome 84 in 2020, Google decided to discontinue the experimental feature, only to bring it back in 2023, this time in stable — but only for iOS users.

Fans of the easier-to-reach bottom address bar layout on Android breathed a sigh of relief when Google was spotted re-testing the feature on Android back in October last year, and it looks like the layout is finally starting to appear for some users.