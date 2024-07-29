Summary Circle to Search is officially making its way to ChromeOS and Chrome as Drag to Search.

Forget typing, just circle what you want to search for on Google Chrome with Drag to Search.

Drag to Search and Circle to Search have been hyped up by Google and Samsung representatives as the future of searching.

Back in January, Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones were introduced to Google’s new Circle to Search functionality. Eventually making its way to the Pixel Tablet, Circle to Search makes it easier for users to search for whatever they want to by circling text and/or images on their smart devices’ screens to get results. We heard rumors of it coming to Google Lens, which is a photo recognition technology that would enable a version of Circle to Search on the Google Chrome web browser. It’s finally here and has been made official in ChromeOS 127 beta and Chrome 128 beta.

For users who have the latest version of ChromeOS beta (127) installed on their Chromebook or the latest version of the Chrome browser beta (128) on their Windows PC or Mac, it is now possible to search for anything you see on your screen by simply circling it (via 9to5Google). It’s officially called “Drag to Search” on ChromeOS and Chrome, and enabling it is as simple as pressing the new Google Lens icon in the address bar on Chromebooks or selecting the “Search with Google Lens” option in the overflow menu (which you can subsequently pin to the side panel) on Google Chrome for Windows or macOS devices. Selecting an area of the screen to search will enlarge the sidebar with results, ensuring that users can continue to browse through their open tab.

Simpler searching is welcome, but is it the future?

Circle to Search was majorly hyped up by both Google and Samsung during their respective marketing campaigns, and representatives from both companies were keen to tell people how much of a revolutionary change to searching it would bring on Android devices. Don’t get us wrong, it’s extremely simple to use, but just how capable is it? Surprisingly, it’s very capable and fast at providing results. We worry though that it’ll fall out of the public consciousness quickly, but Drag to Search might be disputing that fear.

While Drag to Search is very familiar for Circle to Search users, it will be available on a much wider scale, and that’s a good thing. With AI becoming much more ingrained in our everyday life, and Google Gemini improving rapidly, this seems like a good use of technology. Speaking of Gemini, Google is working on a feature somewhat related to Circle to Search and Drag to Search on Gemini that is based off of Samsung Galaxy AI’s Sketch to Image.